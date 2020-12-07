Warner Bros. deciding to release its whole dang 2021 slate on HBO Max started with Wonder Woman 1984 and it's unprecedented decision to head straight to streaming on December 25. But if you can't even wait that long to watch Gal Gadot do her super thing for a second time, we get it. We all saw Pedro Pascal's fabulous hairdo. We're all very excited. Luckily, during CCXP Worlds 2020 today, director Patty Jenkins decided to share a new trailer with fans, and look at that, it's right there on the internet.

'Dune', 'Matrix 4', and Other 2021 Warner Bros. Movies to Hit HBO Max and Theaters Simultaneously All of WB's 2021 slate will be released on HBO Max at the same time as they hit theaters — but with one major catch.

Wonder Woman 1984 takes a mighty leap from the first film directly into the 1980s, where Gadot's billion-dollar badass must contend with Pascal's Max Lord and Kristen Wiig's Cheetah. Also, Chris Pine's Steve Trevor is back in the picture despite...exploding in the last film, so that's something we'll have to keep an eye on. Rounding out the cast is Robin Wright and Connie Nielsen. Wonder Woman 1984's streaming release will still be shown in 4K Ultra HD, HDR 10, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos, for anyone worried about the at-home experience.

This new trailer takes it down a notch and reminds us of Diana's human side. Sometimes, superheroes need to be reminded of what they're fighting for. As this new trailer shows, it's Diana's connection to the humans she protects every day that is very much worth fighting for. It's a relatively relaxed trailer that eschews the blood-pumping music of the 1980s, but it still works, well, wonders. Watching this trailer only gets me more excited for Wonder Woman 1984, too; is it December 25 yet?

Check out the footage below. Wonder Woman 1984 opens in theaters and on HBO Max on December 25. For more on the film, here are new details on the runtime.

Here is the official synopsis for Wonder Woman 1984:

Fast forward to the 1980s as Wonder Woman’s next big screen adventure finds her facing two all-new foes: Max Lord and The Cheetah. With director Patty Jenkins back at the helm and Gal Gadot returning in the title role, “Wonder Woman 1984” is Warner Bros. Pictures’ follow up to the DC Super Hero’s first outing, 2017’s record-breaking “Wonder Woman,” which took in $822 million at the worldwide box office. The film also stars Chris Pine as Steve Trevor, Kristen Wiig as The Cheetah, Pedro Pascal as Max Lord, Robin Wright as Antiope, and Connie Nielsen as Hippolyta.

Share Share Tweet Email

The Best New Movies to Watch on Amazon Prime in November 2020 Settle in for the holiday weekend with some streaming reccomendations.