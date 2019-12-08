First ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ Trailer Sends Gal Gadot to a New Era

0

Warner Bros. has released the first trailer for Wonder Woman 1984, the sequel to the critically acclaimed DC Extended Universe film Wonder Woman starring Gal Gadot and Chris Pine. Wonder Woman 1984 will be directed by Patty Jenkins, who returns to the franchise after directing the first film, a Wonder Woman origin story set amidst the action of World War I. The new trailer premiered while Gadot and Jenkins were promoting the upcoming sequel at CCXP 2019.

As the title indicates, we’re moving well beyond the turn of the 20th century and into the neon-lit 1980s. That means fanny-packs, that means spandex, that means shopping malls. It also means that, in some miraculous twist of fate, Pine will be returning as Steve Trevor as Diana comes up against a new enemy named Cheetah, played by SNL alum Kristen Wiig. Also included in the cast is The Mandalorian star Pedro Pascal, who will play the enigmatic DC character Max Lord. After months and months of waiting with new photos or posters coming out to keep us satisfied, it felt like this trailer would never arrive — especially after Warner Bros. dodged Comic-Con 2019. Now, this first trailer for Wonder Woman 1984 finally gives us an idea of what we can expect from the epic new installment in Wonder Woman’s exciting DCEU journey.

There are approximately zero bad things about this trailer. The definition of “action-packed,” this first trailer for Wonder Woman 1984 goes big: Big stunts, big set pieces, big shoulderpads, big hair, the works. I’m especially loving the extended first looks at both Wiig’s Barbara Minerva, a.k.a. Cheetah, whose journey from mousy best to Diana Prince (Gadot), a.k.a. Wonder Woman, to all-out badass villain is going to be a ton of fun to watch unfold. After Jenkins called Max Lord (Pascal) an “infomercial king” during the Wonder Woman 1984 livestream panel at CCXP, I was fully intrigued. Now, having seen him in the trailer, it seems like Pascal is having so much fun and I can’t wait to see it all play out onscreen. And while the trailer didn’t fully reveal how Steve (Pine) comes back, it’s nice to see him reunited with Diana and having a Captain America-like moment as she helps him acclimate to the ’80s towards the end.

Wonder Woman 1984 arrives in theaters on June 5, 2020. For more, check out the full calendar for movies arriving in 2020.