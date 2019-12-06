‘Wonder Woman 1984’: How to Watch the Trailer Debut and CCXP Panel Livestream

0

We are mere days away from seeing the first trailer for Wonder Woman 1984, the highly-anticipated sequel to 2017’s Wonder Woman starring Gal Gadot and directed by Patty Jenkins. With the clock ticking until the Wonder Woman 1984 trailer premieres at CCXP 2019, Warner Bros. has shared some new details on how to watch the first official trailer when it arrives in the first weekend of December.

Per Warner Bros., the first Wonder Woman 1984 trailer will debut during a livestream panel featuring Gadot and Jenkins at CCXP 2019. The panel will air on Sunday, December 8 at 12:30 p.m. PT, or 3:30 p.m. ET. Fans should make sure they tune in to the WW84 CCXP livestream panel on Twitter so they can catch every minute of the exciting event. There will also be a Facebook livestream from the Wonder Woman 1984 Facebook page fans can tune in to at 2 p.m. PT, or 5 p.m. ET on December 8, too.

Wonder Woman 1984 picks up the titular Amazon warrior’s story several decades after the events of the first film. Now older and wiser to the ways of the human world, Diana (Gadot) finds herself drawn into a new adventure which will introduce notorious Wonder Woman comics villain Cheetah, played by newcomer Kristen Wiig, and Max Lord, played by Pedro Pascal. Additionally, Chris Pine will be returning as Steve Trevor but hopefully the new Wonder Woman 1984 trailer reveals just how he returns; that’s one mystery I’d like solved ASAP.

Wonder Woman 1984 arrives in theaters on June 5, 2020. While you’re here, make sure to check out our 2020 movie calendar (and bookmark it, too!).