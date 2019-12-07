Watch: ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ Trailer Sneak-Peek Previews the Adventure Ahead

0

Warner Bros. has released a Wonder Woman 1984 trailer teaser featuring our titular heroine — Diana, a.k.a. Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) — and she looks ready to kick some serious butt. Gadot, director Patty Jenkins, and Chris Pine (say what?) have all returned for the sequel to the 2017 WB/DCEU pic Wonder Woman. Also joining them for this action-packed wild ride are Kristen Wiig, who will play iconic Wonder Woman foe Cheetah, and Pedro Pascal, who will play DC Comics character Max Lord.

The Wonder Woman 1984 trailer teaser video, which arrives just one day before the official trailer premiere on December 8, includes a helluva kicker from Diana: “Nothing good is born from lies and greatness is not what you think.” Okay, sis! Duly noted. As tough as Diana sounds while issuing that warning, she looks even tougher in the trailer teaser which mostly features footage of her in shiny new armor. The armor update — which is boosted to such a technicolor hue it looks like it was pulled right out of a Wonder Woman comics panel — matches the updated time period.

If the title or instrumentals from the beginning of New Order’s “Blue Monday” (which pipe in right at the end of the teaser trailer) weren’t big enough clues, this Wonder Woman sequel takes place in the early 1980s. Just like we get a good look at Diana’s new armor, we also get a glimpse of her in some era-appropriate clothing, which includes an oversized blazer with shoulderpads. The trailer teaser also includes a very intriguing shot of Max Lord in some kind of machine as he holds his hands up to the sky. Equally as intriguing in one final shot of Wonder Woman sailing through the night sky trying to…lasso lightning? Okay, I need to see this trailer immediately.

Wonder Woman 1984 arrives in theaters on June 5, 2020. Check out the trailer teaser video below. Then, make sure you bookmark this page so you know how to watch the Wonder Woman 1984 livestream which will include the official trailer debut on Sunday, December 8.