It's almost time for Wonder Woman 1984 to leave HBO Max. The unique Christmas Day 2020 day-and-date release for the sequel to 2017's Wonder Woman means that, unlike a typical new HBO Max arrival, this movie wouldn't be hanging around for too long. That said, Wonder Woman 1984 sure made a splash during its time on HBO Max. In the wake of its release on December 25, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 got tongues wagging all across the internet and frequently left fans divided with its handling of certain characters and plot points. For better or for worse, Wonder Woman 1984's release on HBO Max was a landmark decision between the streamer and Warner Bros., setting the stage for the studio's announcement it would do something unprecedented by releasing it's 2021 slate in the same day-and-date fashion as this DCEU movie.

So, here's the deal: Wonder Woman 1984 is leaving HBO Max on Sunday, January 24. This means you have a little less than a week to watch (or rewatch) the DCEU sequel before it evaporates from the streaming platform. As previously reported, Wonder Woman 1984's day-and-date HBO Max release meant it would only have a 31-day window on the streamer. As such, that it is leaving on January 24 has always been part of the plan. Since HBO Max has carved out a space for some of the DCEU movies to exist on its platform, there is a good chance Wonder Woman 1984 will return and have a more permanent spot in the HBO Max catalogue. We still don't know when that might be, though, so keep your eyes peeled for any special announcements on that topic.

Image via Warner Bros.

Wonder Woman 1984 stars Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, and Pedro Pascal. Director Patty Jenkins returned to direct and, this time around, co-write on the DCEU sequel alongside Geoff Johns and Dave Callaham. Shortly after Wonder Woman 1984's release on HBO Max, it was announced that Wonder Woman 3 was officially greenlit by Warner Bros., which means Gadot and Jenkins will be back for a third and final Wonder Woman story. (What that story will be or which cast will be returning or joining is still unclear.) Whether or not that story will also get a day-and-date HBO Max release, like its predecessor, remains to be seen.

Wonder Woman 1984 leaves HBO Max on Sunday, January 24. For more, check out our interviews with Wonder Woman 1984 star Chris Pine on his most emotional scene in the sequel and director Patty Jenkins on her upcoming projects.

