Folks, it brings us no pleasure to report this, but we've crunched the numbers and studied the data and it appears that Hollywood might have an equality issue. Massive, if true. The latest: Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins recently appeared for a great talk on the Happy Sad Confused podcast and went into detail on the truly gigantic pay disparities that almost led to her walking away from the sequel, Wonder Woman 1984.

For those unaware, in the aftermath of Wonder Woman banking $882 million and becoming the best-reviewed film of the DCEU, it took a suspiciously long time for Warner Bros. to name Jenkins director on the sequel. When the deal was finally signed, it was reported that Jenkins had rightfully been leveraging her position for the type of massive payday she deserved. According to the filmmaker, talks came close to breaking down.

"I started to walk away," Jenkins said. "I was gonna’ walk away. I even said I’d be happy to go to another studio and make a quarter as much because it’s not a sequel, on principle, no problem.”

Jenkins explained that it wasn't hard to find out how much more male indie filmmakers made on their first comic book movie, compared to her overall salary on Wonder Woman and beyond.

"It's interesting as someone who never made any profit in my career up until Wonder Woman, that I was always at peace with it. I was like, ‘Hey I get it.’ But now I was like, ‘Listen, I never made any money in my career because you always had the leverage and I didn’t.’ But now the shoe is on the other foot so it’s time to turn the tables. I don’t want to talk about a quote system that’s boxed me out and it’s not even true. It was easy to find that all of the men not just had quotes, they’d made an independent film and then a first [superhero] movie. They got paid seven times more than me for the first superhero movie. Then on the second one, they got paid more than me still. It was an easy fight to say, ‘This can’t be. It super can’t be. And it really can’t be on Wonder Woman...It was an interesting thing to do, but it was an easy thing to do in the fact I was dead serious. That I was like ‘If I can’t be victorious in this regard, then I’m letting everyone down.’ If not me, who? So it became something I became very, very, very passionate about."

