‘Wonder Woman 1984’ Director Patty Jenkins Finally Confirms Who Pedro Pascal Is Playing

Back in July of 2018, which was like a million years ago, Wonder Woman 1984 director and co-writer Patty Jenkins teased the comics character of Max Lord, as played by Pedro Pascal. The blonde hair, blue suit, and power tie not only screamed the 1980s, they also conjured up the image of Lord, a razor-sharp and powerful businessman who was a thorn in the side of the Justice League, even being in control of it for a little while. He and Wonder Woman never exactly saw eye to eye in the comics, putting it lightly, so his inclusion would add some conflict to the story.

Today, Jenkins confirmed the DC Comics character as being part of the ensemble, though she stopped short of pairing Pascal with the part. I think we can make that assumption though.

Starring Gal Gadot as Diana Prince, the alter ego of the title superhero, the Wonder Woman sequel also stars returning player Chris Pine as Steve Trevor, Robin Wright as Antiope, and Connie Nielsen as Hippolyta, along with newcomer Kristen Wiig as the supervillainess Cheetah, Wonder Woman 1984 opens June 5, 2020.

Check out the confirmation below:

We’re still waiting on the first trailer for Wonder Woman 1984, but it should be arriving early this December during CCXP. The wait has felt like a long one for fans of the 2017 hit that gave Gadot her first solo effort as the title hero. Originally, the follow-up film was supposed to open next Friday, but it was then pushed back more than six months. Since filming wrapped last December, we’ve been treated to a handful of images and some shiny posters, along with details as to whether or not 1984 is actually a sequel and where Jenkins wants Diana’s story to end. Now we’ve just got to hang in there until midway through 2020 to see the next chapter in the story.