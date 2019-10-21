Patty Jenkins Announces ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ Trailer Premiere Date

0

Good things are coming our way in mere weeks now that the premiere date for the first Wonder Woman 1984 trailer has been confirmed by the movie’s director, Patty Jenkins. The sequel to the 2017 monster DCEU hit Wonder Woman stars Gal Gadot returning once more as Diana Prince, a.k.a. Wonder Woman. The catch? We’re joining her in the early ’80s as the Cold War rages on and shopping malls are becoming a major hangout spot.

On Monday, which also happens to be Wonder Woman Day (#TheMoreYouKnow), Jenkins hopped on Twitter to share the good news of the Wonder Woman 1984 trailer premiere. Turns out, the footage will make its debut at the Comic Con Experience (shortened to “CCXP”) in Brazil. In an interesting twist, Jenkins’ tweet seems to imply the trailer will make its worldwide debut on the same day. Thanks to Business Wire, we know that the date of CCXP is December 8, 2019 which means the Wonder Woman 1984 trailer will premiere on that day, too.

So excited to bring #WW84 to the fans in Brazil! And the world!! Tune in, and see you soon #CCXP! #DayOfWonder #Finally!! pic.twitter.com/wrwTpozXZo — Patty Jenkins (@PattyJenks) October 21, 2019

In addition to Gadot, Chris Pine will return as Steve Trevor in Wonder Woman 1984 as will Robin Wright as Antiope (likely in a flashback considering she dies early in Wonder Woman) and Connie Nielsen as Hippolyta. Among the fresh faces joining the Wonder Woman team is Kristen Wiig, who will play the villain Barbara Minerva, a.k.a. Cheetah, and Pedro Pascal in a key-yet-undisclosed role.

Make sure to check out our complete list on every upcoming DCEU movie and its release date. Wonder Woman 1984 arrives in theaters on June 5, 2020.