Patty Jenkins Says She Won’t Direct the ‘Wonder Woman’ Amazon Spinoff, But It’s Key to Her Plans

Filmmaker Patty Jenkins has a very clear vision for the future of the Wonder Woman franchise. Ever since the first movie opened to critical acclaim and swell box office success, the director was given the freedom to spearhead the path forward for Gal Gadot’s Diana Prince—aside from that Justice League detour of course, but the less said about that the better.

Jenkins’ sequel Wonder Woman 1984 opens in theaters this summer (we hope), and the director has previously said she already knows the story and setting for Wonder Woman 3, but there’s another key piece to the Wonder Woman cinematic puzzle: a spinoff movie focusing on the Amazon women.

This has been in the works for a while now, based on an original idea by Jenkins and Geoff Johns, and Jenkins told Total Film recently (via GamesRadar) that while she don’t be directing the spinoff, it’s part of the overall plan for the franchise:

“There’s an arc that I have in mind for the first movie, and then the second movie, and then the Amazon movie, and then the third movie. I’m not going to direct [the Amazon movie], hopefully,” she smiles. “I’m going to try really hard not to. It’s not going to be easy. But Geoff Johns and I came up with the story, and we sold the pitch, and we’re going to get it going. I’ll produce it, for sure.”

Earlier this year, Jenkins said that she’ll almost certainly be back to direct Wonder Woman 3, but she hopes to take a longer break in between films this time around so fans may have to wait:

“I think what we don’t want to do is do it back to back. It’s been great doing these two movies back to back, but I think it’s important to give it a little rest in between. And I like doing other things in between. And Gal has other things to do. I never want to make decisions too far in advance. We have to see if we both feel like making the movie we think we want to make when the moment comes.”

If the Amazon movie comes in between Wonder Woman 1984 and Wonder Woman 3, that would give Jenkins the time to take a bit of a breather or maybe even make a different film before concluding Diana Prince’s trilogy arc. Until then, however, we still have Wonder Woman 1984 to look forward to, which Warner Bros. hopes to release in theaters on August 14th.

