To celebrate the ninth anniversary of her casting as Diana Prince, and her tenure as DC's superhero Wonder Woman, Gal Gadot has taken to Instagram to post an emotional message to fans to thank them for their support over that tenure, while teasing the future of the warrior from Themyscira.

"On this day, a few years ago, was the first announcement that I was going to play Wonder Woman," she wrote on Instagram. "I've been so grateful for the opportunity to play such an incredible, iconic character, and more than anything I'm grateful for YOU. The fans. The most amazing, warm, loving fans in the world. I'm still pinching myself to see if I will wake up. Can't wait to share her next chapter with you."

When Gadot was originally cast in the role back in 2013, the director of Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice, Zack Snyder, said in a statement: "Wonder Woman is arguably one of the most powerful female characters of all time and a fan favorite in the DC Universe. Not only is Gal an amazing actress, but she also has that magical quality that makes her perfect for the role. We look forward to audiences discovering Gal in the first feature film incarnation of this beloved character."

Image via Warner Bros

Warner Bros. announced in December 2020 that a third and final Wonder Woman film was in the works to conclude what they described as "the long-planned theatrical trilogy", with director Patty Jenkins confirmed to return. Wonder Woman 1984 was released in the midst of the pandemic, and struggled financially with its box office returns due to audiences being apprehensive about returning to theaters, particularly during the winter. The film ended up grossing $46.8 million domestic, and $169.6 million. It was estimated the film lost the studio over $100 million.

What adds extra intrigue to the finale of this trilogy is the James Gunn factor. This will also be the first Wonder Woman movie to be produced under the new regime at DC Studios, with Gunn and Peter Safran as the co-CEOs taking charge of the DCU, and while a lot of the focus has been on the return of Henry Cavill to the role of Superman, as well as the bombast of Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam, it shouldn't be forgotten that Gadot was the breakout star of Batman vs Superman.

Now that DC Studios is operating at full steam ahead, with its new leadership team, concrete plans should begin to come out. Actors associated with the DC Extended Universe have spoken favorably about the addition of Gunn and Safran, including Cavill, and Margot Robbie. Gadot, for her part, has always said she would continue in the role of a lifetime for her, adding that she hoped the new film would take place in the present day following the period settings of the first two films.

It was reported in October that a treatment for the film was expected imminently, but further details have yet to be announced - although Jenkins did confirm that the original Wonder Woman, Lynda Carter, would return to play the role of Asteria.