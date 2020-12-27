It's official: Wonder Woman 3 is a go. Warner Bros. has fast-tracked development on the third Wonder Woman movie just two days after Wonder Woman 1984 debuted in select theaters across the U.S. and on HBO Max. The sequel, directed and co-written by Patty Jenkins, stars Gal Gadot as Diana Prince, a.k.a. Wonder Woman, as well as Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, and Pedro Pascal. Wonder Woman 1984 was one of the biggest Christmas Day 2020 releases, opening alongside Pixar's Soul and Promising Young Woman.

On Sunday afternoon, Warner Bros. announced they have officially fast-tracked Wonder Woman 3 following Wonder Woman 1984's stellar box office and HBO Max performance. Jenkins is confirmed to return as the threequel's director and writer. Gadot will once again play the titular Wonder Woman. This will also be the final Wonder Woman film, completing a trilogy that began with 2017's Wonder Woman. What remains unclear are specifics around Wonder Woman 3's production. Who will join the cast, what the story for the third movie will be, and when Warner Bros. plans to release the movie are all unknown at this time.

Warner Bros. chairman Toby Emmerich released a statement on the studio's Wonder Woman 3 news, commenting, "As fans around the world continue to embrace Diana Prince, driving the strong opening weekend performance of Wonder Woman 1984, we are excited to be able to continue her story with our real-life Wonder Women – Gal [Gadot] and Patty [Jenkins] – who will return to conclude the long-planned theatrical trilogy."

Per the studio, Wonder Woman 1984 soared past box office projections, earning $16.7 million at the box office in its domestic opening weekend. The movie was shown in 2,100 theaters nationwide with limited capacity. Wonder Woman 1984 earned $19.4 million at the international box office this weekend, making the DCEU sequel's holiday weekend global total hit $36.1 million from 42 markets (including the U.S. and Canada). To date, Wonder Woman 1984's international total sits at $68.3 million and a global cume of $85 million — a stunning number to report in a year plagued by dismal box office receipts. Meanwhile, Warner Bros. reports that nearly half of HBO Max's retail subscribers watched Wonder Woman 1984 on December 25 in addition to "millions of wholesale subscribers who have access to HBO Max via a cable, wireless, or other partner services." Specific numbers on HBO Max viewership totals were not shared at the time of reporting.

One of the most intriguing aspects of Wonder Woman 3's greenlight is the story Jenkins has planned for fans who are eager to see what's next for Diana Prince. Back in December 2019, Jenkins confirmed she knew the Wonder Woman 3 story but remained vague on whether the movie was happening. It has been a year since Wonder Woman 1984 was completed, which means there has been plenty of time to noodle around on a story and perhaps even contemplate the return of a particular Wonder Woman 1984 villain.

Another point of interest is how Jenkins' plans for Star Wars: Rogue Squadron will affect her work on developing Wonder Woman 3 and readying it for production. With no release date set for the third Wonder Woman movie, there shouldn't be too much worry that the maverick director can handle both projects. That said, fans should keep a close eye on them as they develop so they know what release date they should mark on their calendars.

Wonder Woman 1984 is now available to stream on HBO Max through January 24, 2021. We'll keep you posted on Wonder Woman 3 as this project develops. In the meantime, here are all of the new Warner Bros. movies coming to HBO Max in 2021.

