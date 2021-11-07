In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, star Gal Gadot opened up about working with original Wonder Woman actress Lynda Carter in the upcoming Wonder Woman 3. Carter featured very briefly at the end of last year's Wonder Woman 1984, with a larger role sure to follow in the third installment of Gadot and Patty Jenkins's franchise. According to Gadot, she and Carter have fostered a close relationship since 2017's Wonder Woman, and it's very encouraging that the two will be able to come together even more in the upcoming sequel.

Here's what Gadot had to say in regards to working with Carter:

"First of all, Lynda has mentored me from the very first moment that I got cast as Wonder Woman. She was always there, talking to me, giving me tips and everything. She’s a true champion of what Patty and I have been doing, and it was so great that we managed to find the right opportunity to bring her to the last movie and now to the third one. It’s even better this time. I love her very much. I love her dearly.”

Image via Warner Bros.

There were a lot of naysayers when Gadot was initially cast as Diana Prince/Wonder Woman, so the encouragement and backing of Carter had to be a welcome surprise for the young actress. Jenkins will be returning to direct the third installment. Warner Bros. has confirmed a traditional theatrical release will be granted to the film, as opposed to the hybrid release that was given to Wonder Woman 1984 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. For the third film, Gadot has made it known that she wants the film to take place in the present day, believing the past has been accurately covered in the first two installments.

Gadot has quite a list of films coming down the pipeline, with this week seeing the release of her film Red Notice on Netflix alongside Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds. It's also just been confirmed that she will be playing the Evil Queen in Disney's live-action adaptation of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs opposite Rachel Zegler (West Side Story) as the titular princess. As for Carter, she's skewed much more to the television realm in recent years, with a recurring role on the CW's Supergirl. She was honored in 2018 with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, with Jenkins serving as a guest speaker at the presentation.

