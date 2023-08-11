The Big Picture Gal Gadot's implication of a Wonder Woman 3 film contradicts reports that it's no longer in development at DC Studios.

The animated film Justice Society: World War II could serve as inspiration for a new Wonder Woman movie, bringing the Justice Society team-up to live action.

The Justice Society of America's future in the DC cinematic universe looks brighter than Black Adam's, and a team-up with Wonder Woman could reignite viewer interest.

DC Comics and film fans were surprised when a recently released interview with Gal Gadot featured the actress implying that she would be developing a Wonder Woman 3 film alongside DC Studios leaders James Gunn and Peter Safran. This contradicts news that the film is no longer in development at DC Studios, according to an exclusive report from Collider. The movie, which was set to be directed by Patty Jenkins, who directed the first two Wonder Woman films, was reportedly stalled last December during the shift in leadership. Gadot’s comments shouldn’t necessarily be taken as a guarantee that the film will definitely see the light of day, given how little is known about Gunn and Safran’s plans for the first chapter of their new DC Universe. The only thing we know at this point is that Safran and Gunn are prepared to move forward on Paradise Lost, a prequel series on Max. But if a new Wonder Woman movie does come to fruition, it would be a good idea for the creators to look to one of DC’s animated films for inspiration. Justice Society: World War II delivers a fun adventure by pairing Wonder Woman with the Justice Society of America, and bringing that team-up to live action could be just what the characters need right now.

Released in 2021, Justice Society: World War II is one of many direct-to-digital DC animated films produced by Warner Bros. Animation. In the film, The Flash (Matt Bomer) accidentally uses his super speed to travel back in time, finding himself in World War II and encountering the Justice Society of America, a secret team of superheroes working for the Allied forces. The JSA is led by Wonder Woman (Stana Katic) and includes an older Flash, Jay Garrick (Armen Taylor) on its roster. Barry accompanies the team on a mission against the Nazis while trying to find a way to return home.

After the JSA’s ally Shakespeare is revealed to be a version of Superman (Darren Criss), Barry realizes he is not just in the past but an alternate reality dubbed Earth-2. After the heroes defeat the Nazis and their superhuman ally the Advisor (Geoffrey Arend), Jay and Barry are able to use their combined speed to get the latter home. Although the direct to digital films are rarely blockbuster successes for DC, Justice Society: World War II is a charming adventure and a good showcase for all the characters involved. Given the hypothetical Wonder Woman 3, a similar set-up would benefit both Diana and the JSA’s onscreen futures.

'Black Adam's Justice Society of America

In addition to other animated appearances, versions of the JSA feature in the live-action DC TV series Smallville, Legends of Tomorrow, and Stargirl. But the team do not appear in a live-action film until 2022’s Black Adam, the 11th film in the DC Extended Universe franchise. In the film, veteran JSA members Hawkman (Aldis Hodge) and Doctor Fate (Pierce Brosnan) recruit young heroes Atom Smasher (Noah Centineo) and Cyclone (Quintessa Swindell) for a mission to detain the anti-hero Black Adam (Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson), though they ultimately wind up working with Adam to defeat the villain Sabbac (Marwan Kenzari).

Wonder Woman and the Justice Society

Although the JSA’s debut excited fans, Black Adam was a commercial failure and received largely negative reviews, leading to Johnson subsequently announcing that he would not reprise the role in any of the early projects from Gunn and Safran’s developing DC Universe. This led many to doubt whether there were any future prospects for other characters from the film, such as the JSA, but the team’s future has since looked at least a little brighter than their anti-hero ally's.

In the mid-credits scene of this year’s Shazam! Fury of the Gods, Task Force X agents Emilia Harcourt (Jennifer Holland) and John Economos (Steve Agee) attempt to recruit Billy Batson/Shazam (Asher Angel and Zachary Levi) into the Justice Society, suggesting that there are still plans for the team in DC’s cinematic future. The DCEU has had mid and post-credit teases that amounted to nothing before, so it’s possible that nothing will ever come of this storyline, especially in light of Fury of the Gods’ failure at the box office. It’s also worth noting that the film was not released until after Gunn and Safran’s positions were announced. If there were truly no plans for the JSA or Shazam to make further appearances in the new DCU, they likely could have cut the scene from the film.

The use of Harcourt and Economos also makes it seem more likely that it could be followed up. These characters are mostly known for their roles in The Suicide Squad and its spin-off TV series Peacemaker, which were directed and created by Gunn. Economos and Harcourt definitely have a future as Peacemaker’s second season is still in development, although it has been delayed while Gunn works on other DCU projects like Superman: Legacy. Additionally, Gunn confirmed that Agee will appear as Economos in another spin-off series, Waller. Given this, it would be odd to associate the characters with Shazam and the Justice Society if they are never going to interact with them again.

After the consecutive flops of Black Adam and Fury of the Gods, the Justice Society could use a team-up with Wonder Woman to reignite viewer interest in the group. But Diana might need the team just as much. The character’s second solo film, Wonder Woman 1984, failed to break even at the box office, although this can partially be attributed to the fact that it was released in 2020 at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the film also received mixed-to-negative reviews, with harsh criticism directed at the manner in which Chris Pine’s return as Steve Trevor was written back into the narrative after his death in the first film.

‘Wonder Woman 3’ Can Rewrite Gal Gadot’s History as Diana Prince

Since then, Gadot has appeared as the character in three films, Zack Snyder’s Justice League, Shazam! Fury of the Gods and The Flash. Her cameos in Fury of the Gods and The Flash did little to prevent them from flopping, suggesting that excitement for the character, or at least her DCEU version, may be waning. Placing the character back in a wartime setting would recall the beloved first film, which was set during World War I, and putting Diana on a new team could lead to interesting character interactions. Showing the character in World War II specifically would also clarify a lingering problem viewers have had with her since her introduction to the DCEU.

In Gadot’s first film as the character, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Diana tells Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck), “A hundred years ago I walked away from mankind. From a century of horrors,” leading viewers to believe that she had not used her powers to help humanity since the events in World War I, a trait that initially seemed out of character. The first two Wonder Woman films implied this was not actually the case and that the character had continued to protect the world in secret, but seeing her active in World War II would further repair the damage that line did to the character.

Wonder Woman 3 shouldn’t necessarily be a direct adaptation of Justice Society: World War II, however. While Hawkman’s ability to reincarnate means he, like the immortal Diana, could have been active in World War II, a more substantial present-day storyline would be necessary to feature the other JSA characters from Black Adam and Shazam!. This would also give the film a chance to explore Diana’s role as a public hero in the modern world, something the post-Justice League DCEU films haven’t really done. Barry Allen and the multiverse are unlikely to be involved given the poor performance of The Flash, which included both. However, the basic idea of putting Diana and the JSA together to fight some Nazis seems like an easy way to get people excited about the characters again and ensure that they have bright futures in the DCU. And keeping the latter around as the new franchise’s resident superhero team would make the wait for a rebooted version of the Justice League, which seems inevitable, more bearable for fans.