Patty Jenkins' third Wonder Woman film was cancelled by DC Studios.

Despite conflicting reports on Wonder Woman 3's future, Carter appreciates being brought back to the franchise by Jenkins and Gal Gadot.

While studio executives might decide which films and series are pursued or otherwise canned, the influence of the viewing audience and the fans of various projects can not be understated — as seen with the resurrection of Warrior Nun. Regarding Wonder Woman 3, and what might lie in its creative future, Lynda Carter believes the possibility of the film happening is largely dependent on fan outcry and demand.

Armed with her golden lasso of truth, Carter embodied the Amazonian Princess, portraying the character in a television series during the 1970s. Carter's television series ran between 1975 and 1979. The actress later appeared as the warrior Asteria in the 2020 sequel, Wonder Woman 1984, and was set for a return in a cancelled third film. “I don’t think they want to do it unless there’s enough pressure from fans,” Carter said while speaking to Yahoo Entertainment regarding a prospective Wonder Woman 3. She went on, saying:

“I just don’t think they have the mind to do it. And I don’t understand that, because it seems to me that Wonder Woman is different from other characters. She’s not just a superhero. Her whole thing is about peaceful solutions. She’s not aggressive to be aggressive. It’s a different story. It’s about inner strength, outer strength. I don’t know why they tabled it, because it’s a great franchise.”

Patty Jenkins helmed the first two films in the Wonder Woman franchise, with the first film, set during World War I, emerging as a critically acclaimed piece with impressive box office numbers. Its sequel, Wonder Woman 1984, contended with the pandemic and came in with more mixed reviews. Jenkins' third foray into the franchise, which was axed by DC Studios as part of its overhaul in 2022, “was really interesting, wonderful and about something important,” Carter teased. “Not just your typical thing. But they don’t want anyone else to make it.”

'Wonder Woman 3' Is a Distant Prospect

There seemed to be a flicker of hope for the franchise last year, with franchise star, Gal Gadot suggesting that the third installment was back in the works, saying, "I love portraying Wonder Woman. It's so close to and dear to my heart. From what I heard from James and from Peter is that we're gonna develop a Wonder Woman 3 together." However, that little flicker of hope turned out to be a bust.

Director Jenkins, who is reportedly working on Star Wars: Rogue Squadron, offered hope and pessimism in equal measure, saying Wonder Woman 3 is dead “for the time being, easily forever.” While Wonder Woman 3 might be a distant prospect now, Carter appreciated being brought back to the franchise. “I have to give a lot of credit to Patty and Gal because the interest in my show had peaked when they came on the scene,” Carter said. Their vision “was intentional — and how I played the character was intentional. To be good, kind, strong, and do everything for the right reasons. Even when she was angry, she was angry at the right people.”

