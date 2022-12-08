The Lasso of Truth has run short on this one. Per The Hollywood Reporter, Wonder Woman 3 is reportedly no longer moving forward at DC Studios. Patty Jenkins, who directed the first two installments, would have returned alongside star Gal Gadot for the third entry in the franchise. At the moment, the cause of the cancellation is being attributed to the sequel not aligning with the new blueprint being set by co-chairs of DC Studios, James Gunn and Peter Safran.

Both Gunn and Safran recently returned to Los Angeles from Aspen following an extensive planning session for DC Studios. It is speculated that the duo broke the news to Jenkins, who is said to have recently turned in a draft, co-written by Geoff Johns. While the next incarnation of the character⁠ by Jenkins —in its current state⁠— won't see the light of day, this may not necessarily be the end for Gadot's take on the character. The actress recently tweeted a 'thank you' to fans, sharing "she can't wait for the next chapter." It is unclear if Gadot was aware of the film's fate at the time of tweeting.

The first Wonder Woman was released in 2017 to massive critical and financial acclaim. Prior to its release, fans remained skeptical due to the tepid response to Zack Snyder's Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice and Gadot's limited starring role experience. The film ended up becoming a cultural touchstone for recent comic book filmmaking, beating the Marvel Cinematic Universe to the punch for a female-led solo project. However, critical and commercial response to the sequel, Wonder Woman 1984, was mixed; although the challenge of its release early in the COVID-19 pandemic should not be overlooked.

Gunn and Safran's vision for the forthcoming DC projects remains unknown, though the work the two have been putting in is already abundantly clear. Gunn recently posted a photo on social media, teasing the infamous Kingdom Come comic book storyline, leading to speculations about its place in DC Studios' future. Additionally, newly released promotional materials from CCXP for next year's Blue Beetle reignited excitement from fans for the upcoming feature. Gunn and Safran undoubtedly have a tough challenge ahead of them, trying to establish their cinematic blueprint amidst the several projects already in development.

This announcement marks another unfortunate roadblock for Jenkins, who recently had her Star Wars project shelved at Lucasfilm. She had been set to direct Rogue Squadron, a spin-off film centered on starfighter pilots in the galaxy far, far away. Jenkins is an undeniable talent who has proven herself outside of genre fare. Most notably, she led Charlize Theron to an Academy Award for her transformative role in Monster.

