The Big Picture Wonder Woman 3 is not currently being developed at DC Studios, despite Gal Gadot's previous statements about working on the project.

James Gunn and Peter Safran, the heads of DC Studio, have no plans for a Wonder Woman project other than the prequel series Paradise Lost.

Multiple sources with knowledge close to the situation have told Collider that Wonder Woman 3 is not in development at DC Studios. This contradicts Gal Gadot’s recent interviews where she said she was working on the project in partnership with DC Studio Heads James Gunn and Peter Safran. In addition, Gunn and Safran do not have plans for a Wonder Woman project aside from Paradise Lost, which is a prequel series at Max.

Earlier this month, Gadot had teased Wonder Woman 3 by saying "I love portraying Wonder Woman. It's so close to and dear to my heart. From what I heard from James and from Peter is that we're gonna develop a Wonder Woman 3 together."

More recently she was quoted as saying ”I was invited to a meeting with James Gunn and Peter Safran. They told me, and I’m quoting: ‘You’re in the best hands. We’re going to develop Wonder Woman 3 with you. [We] love you as Wonder Woman— you’ve got nothing to worry about.’ So time will tell".

It is unclear at this stage what has caused the discrepancy between the two conflicting narratives. While Collider's sources are confirmed and echo Variety's subsequent reporting on the matter, no spokesperson for the studio has released an official comment explaining the circumstances around Safran and Gunn's interactions with Gadot.

Image via Warner Bros.

Also unclear is the status of much of DC's slate going into its currently in-development relaunch, particularly in the case of the with Aquaman and Blue Beetle properties. Blue Beetle is essentially a stand-alone movie, which means the characters and universe could potentially be part of Gunn and Safran’s DC future, though the studio has not made that clear one way or another.

But Aquaman may be another story.

Previously we reported Jason Momoa walked out of DC Studios in high spirits and hope for his future. Leading into the forthcoming release of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, the actor posted on his Instagram that he had a meeting with Warner Bros. and DC executives and promised exciting news coming in the near future. Whatever information he was told, he profusely thanked Gunn and Safran as well as Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav. Whether he, similar to Gadot, is incorrect on that account remains to be seen.