‘Wonder Woman 3′ Will “Probably” Be Director Patty Jenkins’ Last in the Franchise

With the first Wonder Woman film, director Patty Jenkins brought a ton of fire, humor, and filmmaking panache to the fledgling DCEU film franchise, helping make a superstar out of Gal Gadot in the process. Its beyond-delightful-looking sequel, Wonder Woman 1984, is also directed by Jenkins and currently scheduled to be released October 2, 2020 (though, um, we’ll see). After that, as Jenkins and Gadot told us during 2019’s CCXP, there is a Wonder Woman 3 and even an Amazonian-centered spinoff in the works. But per an interview with Geek (via ComingSoon), WW3 will likely be Jenkins’ last rodeo in the franchise.

Jenkins told the German magazine about her overall view on the Wonder Woman trilogy, especially how 1984 related to the first one. But then, she let some news on her future plans slip:

WW84 gave me a chance to do a lot of things that I couldn’t accommodate in the first movie. I was so happy to tell the Wonder Woman origin story. It was almost her birth, but we really haven’t seen what she is capable of. It is exciting for me to show her at the peak of her strength. But it is also very important that she fights an internal struggle: she is a Goddess and tries to help humanity. She is not only someone who fights evil, she tries to show bad people how to improve. It’s an interesting dilemma. The next one is probably my last Wonder Woman movie, so I have to put everything I want to show there. We have to think carefully.

While she was not definite, Jenkins has stated Wonder Woman 3 will “probably” be her last-directed entry into the franchise, going on to say that it means she needs to “put everything” into it. Which is both an exciting and bittersweet development — I will happily take one cohesive superhero trilogy from the same director who gets to do exactly what she wants over an anonymous assembly line franchise with multiple directors. After Jenkins departs the world of WW, who would you love to see direct WW4? I can’t wait to see another talented female filmmaker be given the mantle.

For more on Wonder Woman, here’s Jenkins explaining the “Amazon Olympics.”