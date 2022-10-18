Finally, some good news is coming out of Warner Bros. Discovery studio about the future of the DC universe. A detailed report published by The Hollywood Reporter has pointed fans in the direction that the studio wants to go in. Among several confirmations, like the return of Henry Cavill as Superman in Man of Steel 2 and The Flash 2 script already being finished, there’s good news for fans of Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman franchise as well. Per the report, a “scriptment” of Wonder Woman 3 is expected “imminently” from Patty Jenkins.

For the uninitiated, a scriptment is not the same as an actual screenplay, but as the name suggests, it includes elements of both a script and a treatment. Once the WBD executives approve of the scriptment, Jenkins can then flesh out the screenplay, which will become the shooting script. Wonder Woman 3 was announced right after the release of Wonder Woman 1984 in 2020, in midst of the pandemic while old management was still in place.

Seems like David Zaslav’s new regime wants to carry forward and capitalize on the strongest players in the IP like Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman. Wonder Woman was introduced in 2016's Batman v Superman alongside Cavill’s Superman and Ben Affleck’s Batman as a seasoned warrior. However, the 2017 standalone movie helmed by Jenkins and starring Gadot, Chris Pine, David Thewlis, and more took the liberty of giving fans an origin story set during World War I. The movie did extremely well and was praised by both critics and fans alike. It went on to garner $821.8 million at the global box office, against an estimated production budget of $120–150 million. And saved the day for WB after the Justice League mishap earlier that year, which also became a catalyst for green lighting a sequel in the franchise.

Image via DC Comics

The sequel Wonder Woman 1984 starred Gadot, Pine, Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal, Robin Wright and Connie Nielsen, and had a cameo from OG Wonder Woman Lynda Carter. The movie failed to make a mark with the audience for its lack of a good third act, as well as plot holes like Steve Trevor’s return. Released during the pandemic with a hybrid model, the movie garnered a worldwide total of $169.6 million, making the studio lose a lot of money. Regardless, a threequel was shortly announced.

No further details about Wonder Woman 3 are revealed yet. You can check out the trailer for Wonder Woman 1984 below: