The Big Picture Gal Gadot will be returning as Wonder Woman in Wonder Woman 3, despite previous reports of its cancellation, under the lead of James Gunn and Peter Safran.

Gadot appears to be extremely confident in her decision to reprise the role, according to her recent statements in an interview with Flaunt.

This surprising update comes after the news of Wonder Woman 3's apparent cancelation last year, making Gadot's return even more exciting for fans.

It looks like Gal Gadot has a lot to flaunt regarding the surprising update that she will, in fact, be reprising her role as Wonder Woman in Wonder Woman 3 under the lead of James Gunn and Peter Safran. This news follows the shocking news of Wonder Woman 3's apparent cancelation late last year. And Gadot seems to be more than confident in her decision to return to the role, according to new statements made in a recent interview with Flaunt conducted before the SAG-AFTRA strike.

While discussing her upcoming projects, including her highly anticipated, and controversial, turn as Cleopatra in the upcoming film of the same name, Gadot gave a look into the work that went into reviving the once-defunct Wonder Woman 3. Apparently, Gadot was given a lot of reassurance by DC Studio's CEOs and co-chairmen Gunn and Safran, who had previously dealt a harsh blow to ongoing DC projects. “I was invited to a meeting with James Gunn and Peter Safran..." Gadot said. She continued, detailing their pitch to her, "...they told me, and I’m quoting: ‘You’re in the best hands. We’re going to develop Wonder Woman 3 with you. [We] love you as Wonder Woman— you’ve got nothing to worry about.’ So time will tell".

Gadot made her debut as Diana Prince, also known as Wonder Woman, in the 2017 film Wonder Woman. The film was an instant success and is still one of DC's most successful film ventures the film made over $800 million at the box office, shy of Barbie's goliath box office numbers, but still one of the highest-grossing female-directed films of all time. The 2020 sequel film, Wonder Woman 1984, made less of an impact at the box office. The film was met with middling reviews and was also hurt by the COVID pandemic, which saw mass theater shutdowns and record-low box office numbers.

Image via Warner Bros.

Is Wonder Woman Here to Save the Day for DC Studios?

News of a third Wonder Woman film is certainly unexpected. However, bringing Gadot's Wonder Woman back does make sense. Her portrayal of Wonder Woman has been a consistent bright spot in the decidedly inconsistent churn of DC Studios content. Gadot shined in the otherwise dull 2017 Justice League film. And Wonder Woman has remained a character with seemingly endless potential for expansion and development. Gadot's latest update certainly gives us hope for the upcoming third film in the series, especially considering her role as a creative collaborator on the upcoming project.

There is currently no release date for Wonder Woman 3. Check out our interview with Gadot for Heart of Stone below: