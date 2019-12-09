Patty Jenkins Already Knows the Story to ‘Wonder Woman 3’, But Fans Will Have to Wait

0

We’re still about six months away from the release date of Wonder Woman 2, but director Patty Jenkins and her filmmaking team are already thinking about Wonder Woman 3. Indeed, movement on a follow-up began pretty immediately after 2017’s Wonder Woman was a smash hit, and Jenkins and star Gal Gadot quickly put together an intriguing storyline for the follow-up that pushes the action into the 1980s.

But when unveiling the first trailer for Wonder Woman 1984 at CCXP in Brazil, Jenkins revealed that they actually came up with the storyline for the sequel while they were making Wonder Woman 1. And now it appears history is repeating itself, as Jenkins revealed during a roundtable interview with Collider and a few other reporters at CCXP that they already have the story for Wonder Woman 3 and a potential Amazon-set spinoff movie:

“We actually already know the whole story to [Wonder Woman 3] and then some because there is an Amazon [spinoff] movie as well and so we already have it all mapped out. It’s just a matter of will we change our minds and when.”

Jenkins did caution, however, that the wait between Wonder Woman 1984 and Wonder Woman 3 will be longer than the wait between the first two movies. She essentially made both films back to back, carving out time to direct a couple episodes of a limited series in between. But Jenkins told reporters that she and Gadot both want to take a bit of a breather between 1984 and whatever Wonder Woman 3 ends up being, both for their sake and to ensure fans don’t get too sick of Diana Prince too quickly:

“I think what we don’t want to do is do it back to back. It’s been great doing these two movies back to back, but I think it’s important to give it a little rest in between. And I like doing other things in between. And Gal has other things to do. I never want to make decisions too far in advance. We have to see if we both feel like making the movie we think we want to make when the moment comes.”

When pressed if the lag time might be three or four years, Jenkins would only say it won’t be two years:

“It would not be two, I’ll tell you that much (laughs). I’m not doing that again.”

Of course a greenlight for Wonder Woman 3 depends on how well Wonder Woman 1984 does when it hits theaters next summer, but it’s hard to believe the film won’t perform like gangbusters. The success of the first film proved that audiences were hungry for a female-led superhero movie, and it’s not as if we’ve suddenly gotten a deluge of female-centric superhero content in the meantime. Marvel finally launched Captain Marvel last year and Black Widow finally arrives next year, but given that almost all of the 977 superhero movies released in the last two years have been male-driven, I think it’s safe to say there’s still a healthy appetite to see more of Diana’s adventures onscreen.

