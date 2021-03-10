"Patty was okay with it, everyone was okay with it. Not only okay, but so supportive of it too. I was amazed."

With the release of Zack Snyder’s Justice League on the horizon, Connie Nielsen took the time to join us for an episode of Collider Ladies Night. As a show with a goal of highlighting how the steps one took in their career paved the way to their latest projects, Nielsen’s experience joining the DC film franchise was an absolute must-cover topic.

Nielsen made her DC film debut in 2017’s Wonder Woman as Hippolyta, the Queen of the Amazons and the mother of Diana (Gal Gadot). It’s an important role in one of the biggest film franchises out there. Saying yes to Wonder Woman was a significant career move, but it was also a big personal decision, too. As cool as it is to join the cast of a highly anticipated blockbuster release, those commitments are often more time-consuming than other acting gigs. And when you’re a mother, a commitment like that could be a tough one to make.

However, it turns out, that’s something that the folks at Warner Bros. were well aware of. While discussing making the decision to sign on for Wonder Woman, Nielsen praised the studio and filmmakers for making the necessary adjustments so that she could remain dedicated to her film work and being a mother. Here’s how she put it:

“I had to look at the amount of time that I had to be gone. I’m also the mom of a, at that time, only 10-year-old boy who I could not just be away from for five months. And so to the credit of Warner Bros. they just totally flew me back and forth every week, from San Fransisco to London. They provided me at home with a coach, an actual bodybuilder coach, a sword coach and then they flew me every Sunday back to London and then I’d go straight from the airport to work out.”

The perks of training to play the leader of a group of superhuman warriors on screen? You can reap the benefits of all that training in the real world as well. Nielsen continued:

“And there was that moment where I just, all of a sudden, the bag that I brought with me back and forth, I could take it in one arm, and I didn’t notice that I had taken it in one arm and just put it up there, like my carry-on, with one arm. And I was just like, ‘This is working!’ [Laughs] ‘I’m so strong right now it’s insane.’ And obviously for my body rhythm it was completely crazy and ridiculous and yet I was just so grateful that the studio was so understanding of the needs of a mother to do that while we were shooting such a huge project. And Patty [Jenkins] was okay with it, everyone was okay with it. Not only okay, but so supportive of it too. I was amazed.”

If you’re looking for more from Nielsen on her experience working on Wonder Woman, keep an eye on Collider because we’ll have another clip to share with you soon! Also, be sure to catch Nielsen’s full Collider Ladies Night conversation when it drops just in time for the release of Zack Snyder’s Justice League on March 18th.

