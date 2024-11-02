Wonder Woman is one of the most well-known and iconic superheroes of all time. Many attempts were made to give her the live-action film treatment over the years, but it was the DC Extended Universe that finally did so with Gal Gadot as the Amazonian warrior princess in 2017's Wonder Woman. But now, under the director of DC CEO James Gunn, the DCEU is defunct, which also means Wonder Woman will most likely no longer be played by Gadot.

While Gunn and DC have laid out plans for future projects of the newly-founded DC Universe (DCU), they have yet to include what will be done about the Princess of Themyscira. No casting choices have been announced yet, but that does not mean we can’t speculate here. There are several talented actresses who can take on the role of Wonder Woman without drawing attention to the original. These actresses have proven their talent in different projects and would do a perfect job bringing the mighty Amazonian to life.

10 Natasha Liu Bordizzo

Best Known for 'Ahsoka' (2023)

Image via Disney+

Australian actress Natasha Liu Bordizzo made her screen debut in Netflix’s Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon: Sword of Destiny in 2016. From there, her career furthered with roles in such productions as The Greatest Showman and The Society. But it was Bordizzo’s role as Sabine Wren in the Disney+ series Ahsoka that made her a new star to look out for and why playing Wonder Woman could be her next big career move.

Bordizzo’s background in martial arts led to her playing more physically demanding roles throughout her filmography. However, most have been supporting roles, and she has yet to be the lead. Playing Diana Prince could be that lead role that makes Bordizzo a worldwide star. With one major franchise already under Bordizzo’s belt, adding a second one as a superhero could be a wondrous game changer.

9 Alexandra Daddario

Best Known for 'The White Lotus' (2021-Present)

Image via AMC

Alexandra Daddario has long been considered a top choice among DC fans to play Wonder Woman. The New Yorker is already no stranger to DC, having provided the voice of Lois Lane in the animated films Superman: Man of Tomorrow and Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths. But more than that, Daddario possesses the classic Diana Prince look from the comics, which could easily be a great fit for a live-action turn as the famed heroine.

Daddario’s early career breakthroughs came from starring in the Percy Jackson film series and appearing on hit television shows such as True Detective. A turning point came in 2021, when she starred in Season 1 of HBO's The White Lotus, earning an Emmy nomination for her supporting performance. Currently, she stars as Dr. Rowan Fielding in the AMC series Mayfair Witches. Doing double-duty as Wonder Woman would not only fulfill the longtime dreams of fans but also make Daddario an even bigger star than she already is.

8 Sofia Boutella

Best Known for 'Kingsman: The Secret Service' (2014)

Image via Universal Pictures

When Universal Pictures attempted to create a cinematic universe by rebooting the Universal Monsters franchise, it resulted in its debut entry becoming a flop. 2017's The Mummy was met with critical backlash and poor box office returns, but one element was particularly lauded: the performance of Sofia Boutella as Ahmanet, the titular villainess. But while that franchise is no more, Wonder Woman might now be in the cards for Boutella.

Thankfully, The Mummy did not kill the career of the Algerian-born actress, as Boutella has been part of other film franchises such as Kingsman and Rebel Moon. Her background as a dancer has allowed for more physical freedom in the roles she takes on, especially in major action scenes. Boutella has yet to play a superhero, and Wonder Woman could be a fitting choice for her, giving her the opportunity to lead a new franchise, one worthy of her talents.

7 Élodie Yung

Best Known for 'Daredevil' (2015-2018)

Image via Netflix

Élodie Yung is already a familiar face in the world of superheroes, having played Elektra Natchios in the Netflix Marvel series Daredevil and its spinoff, The Defenders. She stole the show as the mysterious lover/ally of Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) and received critical and fan praise for her performance. While there’s no official word whether Yung will reprise her role in the upcoming Daredevil: Born Again, there might be room for her to play Wonder Woman.

Yung, who is of French-Cambodian descent, has had supporting roles in films such as The Hitman’s Bodyguard. She currently stars in the Fox series The Cleaning Lady, which will return for a fourth season. With her credits as well as martial arts experience, Yung could be a great choice to play Wonder Woman in the DCU, furthering not only her action experience, but giving her another titular role in a shared universe.

6 Alexandra Shipp

Best Known for 'Tick, Tick... BOOM!' (2016)

Image via Netflix

If Alexandra Shipp could play one powerful superhero, then she could surely play two. Shipp has made two appearances as Ororo Munroe, AKA Storm, in X-Men: Apocalypse and Dark Phoenix. The chances of her reprising her role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe are up in the air, but Wonder Woman is another strong possibility for Shipp’s next career move.

With a long resume that also includes awards darlings like Tick, Tick…Boom! and commercial hits like Barbie, the Phoenix-born actress has already had a long and diverse career. Stepping into DC territory would not be a risky career move for Shipp, who has proven to be a strong performer filled with charisma and range. It’s what’s needed for the DC Universe, and Shipp would make a great choice to play Wonder Woman in it.

Tick, Tick...Boom! Release Date November 11, 2021 Director Lin-Manuel Miranda Cast Andrew Garfield , Vanessa Hudgens , Bradley Whitford , Alexandra Shipp , Judith Light , Joanna Adler Runtime 110 Writers Jonathan Larson , Steven Levenson

Watch on Netflix

5 Monica Barbaro

Best Known for 'Top Gun: Maverick' (2021)

Image via Paramount Pictures

Much like Alexandra Daddario, Monica Barbaro would be a suitable choice to play Wonder Woman due to her resemblance to the Amazonian's classic comic book appearance while also having the acting chops to back it up. The San Francisco-born actress spent years on television but is best known for her performance in the long-awaited Top Gun: Maverick as Nathasha “Phoenix” Trace. With a long career still ahead of her, joining a superhero franchise is easily in Barbaro’s midst.

Top Gun: Maverick is her biggest project to date, but Barbaro is slowly taking the necessary steps to become a household name. Her role as Joan Baez in the upcoming Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown can be a turning point for her, but sometimes it’s a superhero movie that will guarantee a career-launching point. If cast as Wonder Woman in the DCU, Barbaro would not only serve as a welcome revision of the character but also potentially become the next big action star.

4 Florence Kasumba

Best Known for 'Black Panther' (2018)

Image via Marvel Studios

What makes Florence Kasumba a unique choice for Wonder Woman is that she has already been in a Wonder Woman movie. She appeared in a small role in the DCEU’s Wonder Woman as Senator Acantha, a fellow Amazonian and ally of Diana. Although she’s become best known for playing Ayo in the MCU — most notably in the Black Panther films—Kasumba would be a strong choice for the DCU’s Wonder Woman as well.

The Ugandan-born German actress splits her time between European and American productions, with her biggest projects being the MCU and the live-action remake of The Lion King, where she provided the voice of Shenzi. But Kasumba could easily slip back into DC territory by playing Diana Prince. With her combat experience as a Dora Milaje member and stamina as a performer, Kasumba can easily upgrade from Amazon senator to Amazon princess.