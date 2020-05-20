Gal Gadot & Zack Snyder Reveal DCEU Origins of ‘Wonder Woman’ in New Documentary

As part of Warner Bros. Entertainment’s recent installment of DC Tuesdays, fans everywhere had a chance to go behind the scenes of the company’s iconic comic book superhero Wonder Woman in a nearly hour-long documentary. But even if you missed the livestream event, you can watch the doc in its entirety here, courtesy of WBE and YouTube.

Star Gal Gadot features throughout the video in incredible behind-the-scenes footage that reveals everything about her transformation into the character from martial arts training, to her evolving wardrobe, to filming action-packed sequences that have become memorable moments in cinematic history. Zack Snyder and Deborah Snyder also appear to share their expertise on the character and her part to play in the DCEU. They offer commentary alongside a ton of other experienced individuals from the crew, be it the arts department, costumes and wardrobe, physical fitness and combat training, and many more. It’s a great watch if you, like the rest of us, are waiting for Wonder Woman 1984 but need your WW fix ASAP.

Check out the nearly hour-long Wonder Woman documentary here: