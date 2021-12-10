In an announcement that came almost entirely out of left field last night, The Game Awards showed off a new Monolith Productions Wonder Woman solo game. Like the studio's previous projects, the game is being published by Warner Bros.

The short teaser reveals little about the game, only showing off a render of Wonder Woman with her trademark Lasso of Truth at the ready while her mother Hippolyta narrates. We know precious little about the upcoming title with no indications as to what type of game this could be or when a release is expected. Still, the combo is promising. Monolith is responsible for the excellent Middle-earth duology that created an action-packed, Assassin's Creed-like experience out of the Lord of the Rings lore, complete with impactful third-person combat and army-commanding.

Despite a propensity for leaks ahead of major gaming reveals, nothing of note came out about such a project. It marks the latest in a string of DC superhero games, following Rocksteady's upcoming Suicide Squad game and the WB Games Montreal spiritual successor to the Batman: Arkham franchise, Gotham Knights. Moreover, it's a continuation of the Wonder Woman renaissance of recent years. The Gal Gadot-led movie franchise has spearheaded a comeback of the character in the public zeitgeist and now she's getting her first starring role in a game since her inception.

Monolith was snapped up by Warner Bros. back in 2004 and has worked on a variety of projects since then from F.E.A.R. and its sequel to Gotham City Imposters. Their most well-known works though are likely the two Middle-earth games, Shadow of Mordor and Shadow of War. Until Wonder Woman, the company had no other known projects in the pipeline.

We'll have more on this new project in the Wonder Woman universe as it comes out. Until then, check out the brief teaser from The Game Awards.

