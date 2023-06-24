There have been a few versions of Diana Prince in the world to make fans happy. Whether it is a deep love for Lynda Carter's take on the Amazonian woman to the most recent live-action take on her with Gal Gadot, the character is one that fans love to connect with. And now you can own your very own Diana Prince figure from Hot Toys!

With a company like Sideshow, they constantly bring fans realistic looks into their favorite characters. Now there's a new DC Comics collectible version of Diana Prince for the Wonder Woman fan in us all. The figure is reminiscent of Diana fresh off the pages of a DC comic and we get to see her with her powerful pose and including the Lasso of Truth. The Wonder Woman: Saving the Day Premium Format Figure measures 19.75” tall and 15” wide and is just as strong as the character we know and love.

The Diana Prince figure is a "fully sculpted to capture the action and detail of this dynamic scene. Her red, blue, and gold costume is inspired by her comic book appearances throughout the ages and features detailed textures and weathering to give her a battle-ready appearance. Theatrical paint application gives the vault door the look of heated metal as semi-translucent bursts ricochet off the base." The figure is currently available for pre-order for $610 dollars.

Image via Hot Toys

This One Is For the Diana Prince Fans

Wonder Woman as a character is one that for years, we longed to see more of. Outside of Carter's take on her and a short-lived hope of a new series in 2011, the live-action world of Diana Prince has been a long time coming. Even as one of the leaders of the Justice League, she struggled to get her time in the spotlight and so now to see her with her own figures and a love that she always deserved to have. What's so great about this figure is that it brings to life the Diana Prince fans had in the comics while still honoring her live-action portrayals at the same time. This figure is big, which is why it's so cool because Wonder Woman was always tall and having her figure be on the bigger side just feels like the right move for the powerful goddess known as Diana Prince. So get yours today and bring the magic of Themyscira to your collection.

