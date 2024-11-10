Iron Studios has gotten on a fairly tight schedule of unveiling its most exciting figures on the last Friday of every month, and the most recent drop, unveiled on the official Iron Studios Instagram, produced some collectibles to be excited about. One of which is a new Wonder Woman figure based on her appearance in DC Trinity. The figure is 1/4 scale and features Wonder Woman with her signature star-spangled costume and long flowing black hair, with the iconic Lasso of Truth hanging from her right hip. She even has the signature red boots on a Wonder Woman stand that comes as a part of the figure. The Wonder Woman collectible retails for $799.99 and is now available to pre-order on IronStudios.com, expecting to be released in the third quarter of 2025.

Iron Studios made the most out of its latest drop by dropping figures from multiple franchises like Marvel, Star Wars, DC, Halloween, Masters of the Universe, and more. Anakin Skywalker and Ahsoka Tano each got new figures that pair well together, with the statues being based on their respective appearances in Ahsoka during the Clone Wars flashback scene. Kraven the Hunter even got a striking new Iron Studios collectible, and although it doesn’t resemble Aaron Taylor-Johnson in the slightest, it does coincide well with the upcoming release of Kraven the Hunter this December. The studio also unveiled a new Skeletor figure to go with He-Man’s recent Masters of the Universe figure and to also act as a companion for the Lord of Beasts. Joker even got a new figure to celebrate the release of Joker: Folie à Deux.

What Do We Know About the Next Wonder Woman Project?

It’s not yet been confirmed when Wonder Woman will appear in the DCU, but James Gunn did confirm that Paradise Lost, the Wonder Woman prequel series in the works at HBO Max, is still in development and moving forward as planned. It has also been confirmed that Gal Gadot, who played Wonder Woman several times in the DCEU, will not be playing the character in Gunn and Peter Safran’s new DCU and a third solo movie starring Gadot is no longer in the works.

The new Wonder Woman figure is now available for pre-order and can be purchased from IronStudios.com.

