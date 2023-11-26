The Big Picture McFarlane Toys has unveiled a new Wonder Woman action figure based on her classic comic book design, complete with her iconic outfit and accessories.

This figure is part of McFarlane's line of DC collectibles and features stunning detail and paintwork that will make it stand out on any collector's shelf.

While Gal Gadot's portrayal of Wonder Woman in the DCEU brought the character back into the mainstream, there is currently no new Wonder Woman movie in the works, but a TV series based on Themyscira is in development.

Wonder Woman has been one of DC’s most popular characters. Over her 80-plus-year-history, the hero has been in various comics, films, TV shows, and video games. The character has also received a ton of amazing action figures. For the last three years, McFarlane Toys has had the DC license and have made some of the best Wonder Woman figures on the seven-inch scale. Now McFarlane has unveiled their latest Wonder Woman figure based on her classic comic book design.

The collector’s edition (#10 in the line) figure sees Wonder Woman in her iconic red, blue, and gold uniform complete with her tiara and star-spangled shorts. The figure is armed with Wonder Woman's Lasso of Truth, an axe, a shield, and a sword. Also included are four extra hands, and a collectible art card with a display stand. There have been many McFarlane Wonder Woman figures over the last couple of years, but it’s just nice to have a classic comic version of the character after the company was focused on the DCEU for so long. The amount of detail here is stunning and the shine in the paint is going to help this hero stand out on any collector’s shelf.

Wonder Woman has had an expansive life outside the comics, all starting with the character’s self-titled series starring Lynda Carter. The live-action series started in 1975 and from there the Justice League member was everywhere. The amazonian princess appeared in The Super Friends, Justice League, Justice League Unlimited, and Justice League Action along with an endless number of animated features like Wonder Woman Bloodlines and Justice League: Warworld.

Wonder Woman Re-Entered the Mainstream With the DCEU

However, her recent live-action version portrayed by Gal Gadot that brought the character back into the mainstream. First appearing in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice in 2016, the actress put her own lovingly fierce spin on the character. She would go on to play the character five more times in Wonder Woman, Zack Snyder’s Justice League, Wonder Woman 1984, Shazam! Fury of the Gods, and The Flash. While there was some hope that Gadot would be a part of James Gunn’s new DCU, it now appears that the actress is done playing the character. There’s no new Wonder Woman movie in the works yet, but an Amazonian TV series based on the character’s home island Themyscira is coming with the DCU’s first part, "Gods and Monsters". We’re sure to hear more news about Wonder Woman’s involvement in the DCU as we get closer to the universe's first film, Superman: Legacy, in 2025.

McFarlane’s new comic Wonder Woman figure is up for pre-order now on their website and various other retailers like GameStop and Target. The figure is set to be released on January 5, 2024, for $29.99 USD. You can preview the figure below and stream all things Wonder Woman on Max.

