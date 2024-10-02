DC movies may be under the new management of James Gunn and Peter Safran now, but there's still a large library of DCEU films that fans will be streaming every day for a long time. However, divisive movies like Man of Steel and Batman vs. Superman are, they're still the definitive adaptations (for now) for many people's favorite comic book stories ever. One controversial chapter of the DCEU — particularly the second installment — is Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman, who received two solo films and also appeared in Batman vs. Superman team-up and both The Justice League and Zack Snyder's Justice League. Both Wonder Woman movies had previously only been streaming on Max, but starting at the beginning of October, they also became part of the streaming library on Prime Video.

Prime Video is the second-biggest streaming service in the world, second only to Netflix, with more than 100 million more subscribers than Max. This means that, while neither has been taken away from anyone, both Wonder Woman movies are now available to a much larger audience. There is certainly some overlap in the subscriber count, as many Prime Video subscribers are likely subscribed to Max, but, at a minimum, there are 100 million people who can watch Wonder Woman and Wonder Woman 1984 who couldn't last week. Star Trek veteran Chris Pine also stars alongside Gal Gadot in both Wonder Woman movies, with Forrest Gump alum Robin Wright and Connie Nielsen starring in both, and Kristen Wiig and Pedro Pascal joining the ensemble in the sequel.

Who Directed the ‘Wonder Woman’ Movies?

Patty Jenkins was tapped to direct both Wonder Woman films, and she even wrote the screenplay for the sequel along with Geoff Johns and Dave Callaham. Zack Snyder, Allan Heinberg, and Jason Fuchs wrote the script for the original Wonder Woman. The first entry in the franchise remains one of the most beloved superhero films, sitting currently at a 93% score from critics and an 83% rating from general audiences on Rotten Tomatoes. The second entry, however, was not as well-received, earning a "rotten" 58% score from critics and a 73% rating from general audiences on Rotten Tomatoes.

Both Wonder Woman films star Gal Gadot and Chris Pine and were directed by Patty Jenkins. Stay tuned to Collider for future streaming updates and watch Wonder Woman and Wonder Woman 1984, now streaming on Prime Video.

Wonder Woman When a pilot crashes and tells of conflict in the outside world, Diana, an Amazonian warrior in training, leaves home to fight a war, discovering her full powers and true destiny. Director Patty Jenkins Cast Gal Gadot , Chris Pine , Ewen Bremner , Robin Wright , David Thewlis , Danny Huston Runtime 141 Writers Jason Fuchs Studio Warner Bros. Pictures

