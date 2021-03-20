There’s been a lot of talk about how Patty Jenkins is a standout director and leader on Collider recently. First we spoke to Robin Wright for an episode of Collider Ladies Night and she explained how on Wonder Woman, Jenkins pushed to get her movie made, noting, “She’s going to get what she wants and she doesn’t have to be mean about it.” After that we caught up with Connie Nielsen for Ladies Night who added to the conversation by offering up a specific example of how Jenkins stepped up and made sure the Amazons didn’t wind up with a hugely unnecessary traumatic origin story. Now we’ve got another member of the Wonder Woman team singing Jenkins’ praises and she happens to be an up-and-coming director you need to keep an eye on - Head Count and Witch Hunt director Elle Callahan.

Callahan’s feature directorial debut, Head Count, wound up being a personal favorite film of 2019. It’s about a group of college kids indulging in some vacation time in the Joshua Tree desert, but while there, they unknowingly conjure something sinister. Now Callahan is moving on to her second feature, Witch Hunt, which just celebrated its SXSW 2021 world premiere. That one takes place in a modern America where witches are real and witchcraft is illegal.

While chatting with Callahan and Witch Hunt stars Abigail Cowen, Gideon Adlon and Elizabeth Mitchell, we took a moment to look back on some of Callahan’s work before she set her sights on directing features, specifically her work as an editorial assistant on Wonder Woman. It turns out, Jenkins made a big impression on Callahan as well. Here’s how she put it:

“Wonder Woman was the last studio movie I did before I left to direct, and a big reason why was because I got to see how Patty worked. And I had never looked up to a director more because she was so calm and cool and collected, and she just spoke very softly but carried a big stick. That kind of metaphor, it just really rings true. In the past, I had seen other directors that were just always yelling and always throwing things around and it was just not a fun environment, but she just made everything so enjoyable and calm and collaborative and that’s really the energy I wanted to bring to my set. So she’s really a huge role model for me, and also kind of gave me the confidence to go off and direct myself, because I saw what she was doing and I was like, ‘I want to do that too.’ I’m hoping that I can continue in that and that passion.”

I’ve got high hopes Callahan will do just that. If you’d like to hear more from her and the team about their experience making Witch Hunt, you can find our full SXSW 2021 conversation below:

