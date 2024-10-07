It's no news that DC Studios is currently under new management with James Gunn and Peter Safran at the helm of things for this new chapter. The all-new DC Universe is set to kick off with Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters with its first movies and TV shows, including Superman and Creature Commandos. Despite being rumored to be in the works for a while now, the Wonder Woman prequel TV show, Paradise Lost, is yet to take off. The series will be set before Wonder Woman's birth and is planned to be an origin story for the legendary Paradise Island, aka Themyscira.

Quizzed by a fan on Threads, Gunn was asked about his weekend plans. The filmmaker revealed that despite working on Superman, Creature Commandos, and Peacemaker, he was also reading "some scripts I haven't gotten to." Pressed on any progress on the Wonder Woman series, Paradise Lost, and if there existed any prospective drafts, Gunn responded, "Yes."

Gunn's recent comments represent an optimistic wave for fans who are interested in seeing a return of the Amazons, albeit without Wonder Woman. It is equally not the first time filmmaker Gunn has commented on the status of Paradise Lost. In July 2024, when quizzed on whether Paradise Lost was still in production, the filmmaker responded, "Nothing is 'in production' unless it’s been greenlit." Gunn goes on to add:

"Paradise Lost like many other titles known and unknown is still in very active development — it will be in production once we have a script or scripts we think are great and ready to shoot, never before. As an aside, we aren’t officially cast on anything that isn’t greenlit."

There Is a Plan for Themyscira

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Themyscira is the mythical home of the Amazons and equally serves as home to the superhero, Wonder Woman aka Diana Prince, most recently played by Gal Gadot. The titular island (or islands), according to some, is governed and inhabited solely by women, with men effectively banned from Themyscira. When discussing what the series might look like, co-head of DC Studios, Safran, called it a "Game of Thrones-type story" with a story that involves "all the darkness and drama and political intrigue behind this society of only women.”

Patty Jenkins directed both Wonder Woman films, which starred Gadot and Chris Pine. The director had even penned a screenplay for a third installment alongside Geoff Johns and Dave Callaham. However, the future of the franchise is unclear after Wonder Woman 3 was cancelled. While Paradise Lost seems like a route to bringing back the character to screens, Pine doesn't quite understand the reasoning behind the cancelation, saying:

"I'm stunned that they said no to a billion-dollar franchise and decided to pivot elsewhere. I don't know what the reasoning was behind that; it's above my pay grade, but Wonder Woman is an incredible character; Patty is such a thoughtful director. Me. No. Homie is dead. Steve is gonzo. It would be ridiculous to try to bring me back."

Stay tuned at Collider for further updates on the DC universe. Wonder Woman is available to stream on Netflix.

Wonder Woman When a pilot crashes and tells of conflict in the outside world, Diana, an Amazonian warrior in training, leaves home to fight a war, discovering her full powers and true destiny. Release Date May 30, 2017 Director Patty Jenkins Cast Gal Gadot , Chris Pine , Ewen Bremner , Robin Wright , David Thewlis , Danny Huston Runtime 141 Main Genre Action Writers Jason Fuchs Studio Warner Bros. Pictures Tagline Power. Grace. Wisdom. Wonder. Expand

WATCH ON NETFLIX