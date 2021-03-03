After the release of Wonder Woman in 2017, I became convinced we needed an entire feature film devoted to the Amazons. And now, given the fact that the Themyscira sequence is my favorite part of Wonder Woman 1984, I’m further convinced a Themyscira-set feature is an absolute must. Yes, the stunning visuals and the majesty of the island is of high appeal, but an especially big draw here is the ensemble of Amazon warriors led by Connie Nielsen as Queen Hippolyta and Robin Wright as her sister Antiope.

By chance, Nielsen and Wright happen to be our next two guests on Collider Ladies Night! We spoke about their involvement in the Wonder Woman films in both interviews, but right now we’re putting the spotlight on what Wright had to say about joining the franchise. As we paved the way from the beginning of her career to her latest film, Land, she dug into her decision to sign on for a massive franchise film, something she called a “no-brainer.”

“Patty Jenkins the director, her enthusiasm on the phone when she called me - because I was shooting House of Cards at the time - she called and she’s like, ‘Do you want to play one of the greatest warrior women of the Amazon nation?’ I was like, ‘Of course!’ [Laughs] It was a no-brainer. I was like, ‘That’s gonna be a hoot.’ And we got to get in the best shape of our lives training for that movie at 50-years-old. I was like, ‘I’m into that. Let’s go for it.’ I adore her and I loved both movies’ messages. [They’re] really about justice and equality and love, and I’m a sucker for that stuff.”

That’s already a whole lot of items for the “pros” column right there, but Wright took it a step further when it came to director Patty Jenkins. What if Wright got the opportunity to direct a blockbuster-sized film like Wonder Woman herself? What qualities of Jenkins’ work as a leader on set would she strive to bring to her own big budget film? Here’s what Wright said:

“It’s her passion and her enthusiasm. She’s so quick and so bright. And she really pushed to have her movie. You know, because that’s a big production stew, you know? That’s a big pot, a lot of people, a lot of opinions and a lot of directions; ‘This is the movie we should make, this is the movie we should release,’ all those and she really persevered and she was able to make her movie.”

How exactly do you up your chances of having your movie made your way when working in the studio system? Wright pinpointed a very import aspect of Jenkins’ approach that likely makes a big difference:

“She’s the Energizer Bunny, you know? She’s going to get what she wants and she doesn’t have to be mean about it. She’s very ambitious and I really respect that strength.”

If only everyone strove to get what they wanted without being mean about it!

If you’re looking for more from Wright, stay tuned because we’ll have her full Collider Ladies Night interview for you on Friday, March 5th when her feature directorial debut Land arrives on PVOD. And be sure to pencil in the episode with Connie Nielsen as well. We’ll be sharing that one when Zack Snyder’s Justice League arrives on HBO Max on March 18th.

