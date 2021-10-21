Six Flags announced today that a new Wonder Woman roller coaster will be opening at Six Flags Magic Mountain in Los Angeles in the summer of 2022. The single-rail ride, entitled Wonder Woman Flight of Courage, will be the park’s landmark 20th roller coaster—the most at any theme park in the world. It will also be a whopping 13 stories and reach speeds of up to 58 miles per hour. The roller coaster will be located in the DC Universe area of the park, which is currently being expanded and remodeled. So, DC fans can look forward to visiting the new land once it is complete. This announcement comes on Wonder Woman Day, which marks the 80th anniversary of the character’s debut.

This is not the first Wonder Woman-themed attraction that Six Flags has introduced. Six Flags Fiesta Texas is home to Wonder Woman Golden Lasso, which opened in May 2018; and three different versions of the attraction Wonder Woman Lasso of Truth appear across Six Flags America in Maryland, Six Flags Great Adventure in New Jersey, and Six Flags Discovery Kingdom near San Francisco. The sheer magnitude of this new attraction distinguishes it from the rest of its predecessors and promises to be an exciting new addition to the DC Universe representation in theme parks.

This will also be the first Wonder Woman-themed coaster at the LA-based Six Flags park, which is in a highly competitive market. Considering both Disneyland and Universal have added large E-Ticket attractions in the last year, such as the new Avengers Campus in Disney’s California Adventure, Six Flags Magic Mountain was in need of an exciting update. Wonder Woman Flight of Courage will be made by Rocky Mountain Construction, who created Wonder Woman Golden Lasso and many other well-known coasters across the country, such as the Jersey Devil coaster in Six Flags Great Adventure.

Wonder Woman Flight of Courage will be the world’s tallest and longest single-rail coaster upon completion, highlighting Wonder Woman’s powers of strength and speed. The ride appears to focus on Wonder Woman’s origin story and allows riders to join forces with her in “the fight for truth, justice, and equality.” The entrance and queue of the ride will be influenced by Greek architecture and feature tropical landscapes, likely similar to Wonder Woman’s home of Themyscira. This ride will be replacing the short-lived Green Lantern First Flight and will join Superman: Escape from Krypton, Riddler’s Revenge, and the popular Batman: The Ride.

Six Flags also reports that the remodeled DC Universe area will include a “new, innovative restaurant and bar experience” as well as merchandise locations featuring exclusively DC merchandise. DC fans can look forward to this newly refurbished area and ground-breaking ride in Summer 2022.

