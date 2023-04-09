Wonder Woman was first introduced to the world in the pages of All Star Comics #8 in October 1941, followed shortly after by her first feature in Sensation Comics #1, released in January 1942. The character was an unqualified success who, alongside Superman and Batman, make up DC's "Holy Trinity." Her comic-book origins, far less scandalous than her real-life creation, remained unchanged for years: Diana was sculpted from clay by her mother, the Amazon Queen Hippolyta, and given life, accompanied by superhuman powers, by the Greek gods (a 2011 retcon identified Diana as the biological daughter of Zeus and Hippolyta). Her look has changed from time to time, but is most often linked to the classic attire of red boots, blue shorts with white stars, and a red bodice (originally emblazoned with a golden eagle, then to the defining WW initials). The character's look is iconic, as are her weapons. The Golden Tiara, akin to a boomerang. The bulletproof Bracelets of Submission. The Golden Lasso of Truth. The Invisible Jet. The ceremonial Gold Armor, replete with golden eagle wings and an eagle-like helmet, crafted by Pallas and originally worn by Asteria, single-handedly holding back hordes of male warriors and sacrificing her own life to allow Queen Hippolyta and her fellow Amazons time to escape to Themyscira. Her sword, crafted by Hephaestus, sharp enough to cut the electrons off an atom. Last, but not least, her shield, the often overlooked part of her arsenal.

Wonder Woman's Shield Is Newer Than You'd Think

And there's a reason why the shield doesn't get the same recognition as, say, the bracelets: it's a relatively recent addition. Thanks to the 2017 Wonder Woman film and her current appearances in DC Comics, it's difficult to imagine her without it, but for over half her publication life, she didn't have a shield. It's DC's own Mandela Effect, if you will. Wonder Woman had used a sword from time to time, but the shield was introduced to the character by legendary artist George Perez, who rebooted the character during his esteemed run with the character after the events of Crisis on Infinite Earths. It was a purposeful effort by Perez to make a stronger connection for the character to her Greek mythology roots, and given how quickly the shield became associated with the hero, it clearly worked.

Wonder Woman's Shield Is Stronger Than a Certain Avenger's Shield

There are different stories regarding the origin of Wonder Woman's shield. In one, the shield — like her sword, bracelets, and armor — were crafted on Themyscira by the Amazons. The legendary warriors have honed their forging abilities and weapon-making skills for centuries, so it stands to reason that the shield, and really anything they make, is far ahead of what mortals can create. Other stories keep the same origin, only with the shield being imbued with magic. And in some storylines, the shield is a gift from the Greek gods, created in their realm upon Mount Olympus. The common thread that runs through these origins is that the shield is of an exponentially higher grade than anything man can come up with. Yes, that includes Captain America's iconic shield. Vibranium is great and all, but Cap's shield has been broken by the likes of Doctor Doom, Thor, Ultron, Thanos, Hyperion, and the Serpent, to name just a few (and that's just from the comics — the MCU shield has had its share of owies, too). To paraphrase the immortal words of Timex, Wonder Woman's shield takes a licking and keeps on ticking.

Wonder Woman's DCU Shield Became Instantly Iconic

In live-action, Wonder Woman's shield didn't appear until Gal Gadot's surprise appearance as the character in Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice. Not surprising, of course — the only other successful adaptation of the character, the timeless Wonder Woman TV series that ran from 1975-1979 (with the eternally striking Lynda Carter in the role), predates the debut of the shield in the pages of Perez's artistic run in the comics. Her shield is tested heavily during the battle with Doomsday, standing up to and deflecting the monster's destructive thermal blasts. Later, that same shield would prove invaluable over the course of 2017's Justice League (and, obviously, in the 2021 director's cut Zack Snyder's Justice League), where Wonder Woman and her cohorts in the League take on the New God Steppenwolf (Ciarán Hinds) and his army of fearsome parademons (how do you like them apples, Cap?).

However, the shield would be elevated to icon status during the events of her solo film. In the movie, Wonder Woman grabs her shield and lasso, scales the walls of the Themyscira armory to retrieve the God-Killer Sword, and heads to man's world with Steve Trevor (Chris Pine), weaponry in hand, ready to take on Ares (David Thewlis) and stop World War I. As Diana, Steve, and her cohorts make their way through Europe to find Ares, they arrive at the front in Belgium, where the Allied forces remain hemmed in to their trenches, unable to cross No Man's Land and engage the Germans on the other side. What follows is arguably the best scene in the history of comic-book film, and maybe even film as a whole. Diana climbs the ladder out of the trench and heads out into No Man's Land, standing alone and tall, ready to face the onslaught. She deflects the first bullets that come her way with her bracelets, and as the German firepower increases in force, Diana stands firm, taking the whole of the attack from behind her shield, inspiring and allowing the Allied forces to storm the German trenches and retake the Belgian village of Veld. That imagery endeared Gadot's heroine to moviegoers everywhere, and cemented the heroine and her indestructible shield in movie history.

From the never-was of Wonder Woman's early days to its introduction following the events of the redefining Crisis on Infinite Earths, Wonder Woman's shield has emerged in pop culture as an inseparable asset and as much a part of the heroine as the weapons that have accompanied her from the beginning.