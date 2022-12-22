In the wake of Wonder Woman 3's cancelation, there was a lot to mourn, a lot to critique, and a lot to celebrate. Even though Wonder Woman 1984 was a miss for many fans, director Patty Jenkins' original 2017 film delivered one of the most emotionally effective action scenes in the superhero canon and showed the world what fans already knew: that the legendary Diana/Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) is a multifaceted woman of immense dignity, empathy, and aspirational value. Thankfully, that earnest complexity carried into the depiction of Diana's homeland, the paradisiacal Themyscira. In the hands of a less adept writing and directing team, an island of only women could easily have been depicted as hollow, surface-level diversity. Worse, the script might have mocked the concept with cheap one-liners. Instead, Jenkins' Wonder Woman leaves fans with the memory of a community of indomitable, supportive, loving women.

What Is 'Wonder Woman's Themyscira Like?

Despite condensing Diana's origin story into roughly half an hour, Wonder Woman's smart screenwriting, purposeful editing, and use of color all coordinate to display a vibrant portrait of Diana's home. In comparison to other films in the DC SnyderVerse that skew emotionally and technically dark, the bright sun over Themyscira banishes all shadow. The mountainous landscapes are a lush green, the skies and ocean a vivid blue, and the fields burst with yellow flowers. From a character standpoint, a young Diana dashing through streets populated by women (who greet her fondly) shows, not tells, how harmonious and bustling life is on the island.

Following in quick succession is an equally busy training montage that would've been Wonder Woman's best scene if No Man's Land didn't exist. A sizable group of Amazons practice their battle skills with midair slow-motion kicks, flips, twirls, and aim that put John Wick to shame. The more senior warriors tutor the rest, illustrated by the mighty Antiope (Robin Wright) asking after one woman's progress specifically. Within a few minutes, Jenkins' Wonder Woman establishes and reinforces a sense of female community that spans thousands of years. There's beauty in how normal their actions are; in Themyscira, physically powerful women exist unquestioned and uplift one another morally. A young Diana emulating their punches is a sight to behold and calls to mind how many young girls twirled along to Lynda Carter's incarnation of Wonder Woman.

'Wonder Woman's Female Relationships Feel Genuine

From start to finish, Jenkins and screenwriter Allan Heinberg use their time wisely in Wonder Woman. After demonstrating the wider scope of Themyscira, the script zeroes in on Diana's relationships with the two most important figures in her life, her mother Queen Hippolyta (Connie Nielsen) and her aunt Antiope. The most breathtaking aspect of Wonder Woman was casting two women in their 50s as Themyscira's chief protectors with no attempts to sexualize or de-age them. Hippolyta and Antiope are a regal, dynamic pair befitting the Amazonian archetype, with a strength of presence as much as musculature. Nielsen and Wright's natural age lines are staggeringly beautiful without their beauty being their characters' only focal point. Instead, they're characters with the organic maturity and intellect provided by age, and to call that inspiring is an understatement. The palpable talent of actresses and characters over forty is something cinema needs far more of. (And when the sisters fight, they get as many epic moves as Diana herself.)

Each woman's relationship with Diana is beautiful and genuine. Fondness tempers Hippolyta's recognizable motherly exasperation because there's nothing Hippolyta treasures more than her daughter. Her overbearing need to protect Diana stems from a fear so deep that she can't allow herself to imagine danger, but she accepts the risks rather than leave Diana smothered and defenseless. There's a clear intimacy between them as Hippolyta tucks a younger Diana into bed, and the Queen of the Amazons passing on their ancient legacy to her daughter echoes mothers telling their children about their grandmothers and great-grandmothers. Honoring their culture's matriarchal history is essential to Diana's coming-of-age story in Wonder Woman and Jenkins' touch is both delicate and knowing.

What's more, Hippolyta isn't entirely in the wrong; the conflict over Diana's training isn't as easy as black and white. She tells Diana "fighting does not make you a hero," and part of Diana's journey in Wonder Woman is learning to fight for love as much as the thrill of it. Her mother is her guidepost no matter how many miles separate them.

Diana Carries Her Family's Legacy With Her

If Hippolyta teaches peace, then Antiope instructs Diana in preparedness — not war. Her aunt's goal isn't shaping Diana into the Godkiller but keeping her safe in the way Antiope knows best (and better than anyone on the planet). Her lessons to Diana include shedding self-doubt, focusing her strength, and keeping her guard up against the unfair world; they double as battle techniques and credible life tools. Diana learns from Antiope's actions, too, as the "shield" callback proves: a combat maneuver and a reminder about the strength in community. As awful as it is to lose Antiope, the greatest warrior in history sacrificing herself for her niece is the ultimate example of the love Diana believes in. She learned it firsthand from her family. Antiope's tutelage lives on through Diana as much as Hippolyta's, and centering women in a mentor-hero story normally reserved for men was long overdue.

The only time something tests the Amazon's sisterhood in Wonder Woman isn't a real test because Hippolyta and Antiope remain close. Their argument over Diana's training isn't a shouting match that forever damages their relationship, but low-key and more true to life. Loving families can definitely quarrel up a storm, but women created by Zeus thousands of years ago are smart enough to communicate like experienced adults. A life spent worrying about Diana's safety has wearied Hippolyta more than discovering that her sibling and daughter disobeyed her, and Antiope is there to support her sister differently than her niece, but just as devotedly.

Likewise, Diana and Hippolyta don't argue when Diana leaves Themyscira. The two part on the best bittersweet terms they could because Hippolyta respects Diana's independent will as much as Diana respects her mother's wisdom. When Hippolyta tells Diana "you have always been my greatest love; today you are my greatest sorrow," the line is well-deserved and heartbreaking.

We Can Always Come Back to Jenkins' Themyscira

Whether it's mother to daughter, sister to sister, aunt to niece, or side character to unnamed extra, Wonder Woman depicts complex, loving, and healthy dynamics between a community of emotionally and physically empowered women. Any future Wonder Woman movies under James Gunn's supervision will likely feature a version of Themyscira, and the world needs more development in many ways. Still, female fans can return to this Themyscira for comfort and inspiration as often as they need. Who would want to leave an island like that?