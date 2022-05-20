While many people can reel off at least a couple of Batman’s or Superman’s big bads, the Princess of Themyscira’s foes are less well-known, even though she’s existed in comic book form for almost 80 years. In Wonder Woman and Wonder Woman 1984 we saw our hero, played by Gal Gadot, pitted against two of her oldest villains, Ares (David Thewlis) and Cheetah (Kristen Wiig), in addition to Doctor Poison (Elena Anaya) and Maxwell Lord (Pedro Pascal), but there are so many more top-tier Wonder Woman villains to go.

With Gadot and director Patty Jenkins currently working on the third Wonder Woman movie, rumors are rife about who the villain – or villains – of the piece will be. The Wonder Woman films have done a good job bringing some of the Amazonian's rogues gallery to the big screen, but there are many more adversaries we’d love to see get some airtime. With Wonder Woman's lore heavily grounded in mythology, there are plenty of villainous gods and demigods to choose from.

Duke of Deception

A minor god who served as Mars’ propaganda officer during World War II, the Duke of Deception is one of Wonder Woman’s earliest enemies. Able to create illusions and delusions within others, he can appear in various human guises including those close to Wonder Woman.

Whether Deception appears in future Wonder Woman movies is questionable considering he was revealed to be the true – but unseen – power behind the Dreamstone that affected both Maxwell Lord and Dr. Barbara Minerva/Cheetah in Wonder Woman 1984. Because he remained unseen the door is still open for a physical appearance. That Deception could appear as a phantasm of, say, Steve Trevor (Chris Pine) would make for an interesting narrative.

Giganta

When Dr. Doris Zeul’s attempts to channel her life-essence into the body of Wonder Woman to cure her fatal blood disease were foiled, her essence was transferred into a gorilla named Giganta instead. Desperate to return to a human body, Zeul/Giganta then channeled her consciousness into a circus strongwoman.

Given the Wonder Woman movies’ focus on realism, it might be a stretch to add a villain like Giganta – with her bonkers origin story – who can grow to several hundred feet in height. Giganta’s tendency to best Wonder Woman, crush buildings and flatten armies when she’s at full size means that, while not the most complex or intellectual of adversaries she’d be a formidable one. That’d be fun to watch on the big screen.

Doctor Cyber

Cylvia Anita Cyber is the head of an international criminal syndicate and the thorn in Wonder Woman’s side during the time when the superhero had given up her superpowers and become a karate expert under the tutelage of I-Ching.

Having Doctor Cyber as a villain would enable the DCEU to explore that part of Wonder Woman’s life, where she abandoned her Amazon family to live, powerless, in the Man’s World. But Cyber appears regularly, including when Wonder Woman’s powers have been restored, so she could be inserted into any period in Diana’s timeline. The thing about Cyber is that she is often presumed dead, before popping up again later (much to Wonder Woman’s surprise).

Apollo

An Old God, the power-hungry Apollo possesses suitably god-level powers of immortality and pyrokinesis in addition to his superhuman strength and durability. Easily able to best Wonder Woman, Apollo’s only weakness is his love for his twin sister, Artemis which Diana successfully exploited when Apollo tried to knock his father, Zeus off the throne of Olympus.

Incorporating Apollo into a future movie would mean traversing the mythology of Wonder Woman to set up a boss fight of epic – dare we say, Olympic? – proportions.

First Born

According to the Gods of Olympus, First Born is the first child born of Zeus and Hera. His birth was accompanied by a prophecy that reads that someday First Born will sit upon Olympus’ throne alongside Zeus, with the rest of the family lying dead before them. To avoid that scenario, the infant First Born was banished to Africa. As an adult, he is focused on retribution and is torn between destroying the world and seeking his father’s affection.

Essentially a walking corpse, First Born’s comic book narrative includes a bit of gore – and a lot of cannibalism – which would work well if the DCEU decided to include some straight-up horror in one of its future Wonder Woman movies. As Diana is the daughter of Zeus, an on-screen brother-sister smack down could prove to be particularly entertaining.

Genocide

Dr. Barbara Minerva – later Cheetah – devised a plan to create a weapon that could kill the members of the Justice League of America. Collecting soil from places in the world where acts of genocide had taken place, she created the sadistic Genocide using the body of the dead Wonder Woman, stolen from the future. In the comics, Genocide almost killed Wonder Woman, stealing her Lasso of Truth and surgically grafting it into her body.

With Cheetah reverting to her human form at the end of Wonder Woman 1984, this plot could work if the DCEU wanted to bring her back. Having Wonder Woman battle a gruesome version of herself would be an interesting direction for the DCEU to take.

Silver Swan

In the current DC Comics universe, Vanessa Kapatelis was an aspiring ballet dancer until a building fell on her, crushing her legs and ending her career. Saved by Wonder Woman, as she recuperates Vanessa fantasizes about being a hero named Silver Swan (named after the famous ballet Swan Lake). When doctors offer her an injection of nanites as a cure for her disability she accepts. Craving Wonder Woman’s attention, Vanessa snaps when she realizes that the Amazonian Princess is in the business of helping a lot of people, not just her.

Using the nanites to grow mechanical wings – complete with razor-sharp claws – and produce destructive sonic screams, Vanessa becomes Silver Swan, promptly murdering the people that have stolen Diana’s attention away from her. While not a major villain, Silver Swan’s interesting backstory would provide a serial-killing distraction for Wonder Woman to deal with.

Grail

Diana isn’t the only demigod from Themyscira. Born on the same night as Diana, Grail is the daughter of the Amazonian Myrina and the New God, Darkseid. After Darkseid is killed and reborn as an infant, Grail raises him and – to increase his power – feeds him the powers of Zeus’ demigod children. Grail recruits Diana’s long-lost twin brother, Jason to her cause but Jason and Diana team up to battle Darkseid; Zeus is killed in the process and his powers are absorbed by Darkseid.

It's a truly mythological storyline that could be explored to great effect in an upcoming movie. The introduction of Grail, battles between the Old and New Gods and the addition of a long-lost twin brother could be a game-changer for the DCEU.

Circe and Hecate

Circe is a very powerful ancient sorceress who would be a great nemesis to Wonder Woman. In the comics, Circe’s powers were amplified when she entered into an agreement with Hecate, the mother of all magic in the multiverse. Hecate also placed a fragment of her power inside both Circe and Wonder Woman. Including Circe and the source of her power, Hecate in a future movie raises the possibility of a two-for-one movie villain appearance.

Circe’s comic book storylines include triggering the War of the Gods, requiring all of Earth’s superheroes to join the fight (great for a crossover DCEU movie), and stealing Wonder Woman’s powers and assuming her mantle. Add to this Circe’s super-abilities – immortality, mind control, teleportation, necromancy, magical shields – and her fondness for transforming men into animals, and the script writes itself.

The Upside-Down Man

The Upside-Down Man was formed at the same time as Hecate, the first magical being. But whereas Hecate was made from light, the Upside-Down Man represents the dark and twisted possibilities of magic. Hecate was so scared of the Upside-Down Man that she created a barrier to keep him in the Other Place.

Existing in the Dark Multiverse, the Upside-Down Man is purely predatory. With abilities such as regeneration, enhanced senses, metamorphosis, and the ability to activate the Mark of Hecate that exists within Wonder Woman, the inclusion of the Upside-Down Man would make for a terrific magic-focused storyline in a future film. If Wonder Woman was ever to venture into the Dark Multiverse, the Upside-Down Man is her entry ticket.

Eris/Strife

Eris (the Greek word for ‘strife’) is the goddess of chaos, responsible for creating the Golden Apple of Discord that started the Trojan War. She’s also the daughter of Ares, the villain that Wonder Woman defeated in the first movie, so revenge could be on her mind!

Eris has a history of causing trouble for Wonder Woman. In the comics, she kidnapped Diana and sent out a clone of her to wreak havoc during the first meeting of Amazonians and men. Pitting Eris, the agent of chaos against the empathetic Wonder Woman would certainly make for an interesting and entertaining plotline.

