It’s been 28 years since audiences said goodbye to The Wonder Years. The series, which ran for six seasons, followed a middle-class white family in the suburbs of Any State, USA, viewing the world through the eyes of Kevin Arnold (Fred Savage) as he experienced love, loss, and everything in between. Earlier this year, ABC revived the series, this time focusing on a middle-class Black family in Montgomery, Alabama. Where some revivals never make it out of the gate, this one deservedly was just given a full-season order, with ABC ordering an additional nine episodes for the freshman series.

The revival follows Dean Williams (Elisha “E.J.” Williams), a 12-year-old navigating school life, home life, and life in general. Don Cheadle narrates as the voice of adult Dean. The new series also stars Dule Hill (The West Wing, Psych), Saycon Sengbloh (Scandal, Respect), and Laura Kariuki (Black Lightning).

The Wonder Years premiered on September 22, averaging 4.8 million viewers after 7 days of collecting viewing numbers across the various viewing platforms, tying it with The Conners as ABC’s no. 1 comedy this season.

The series uses the same mechanics as its predecessor, as an adult Dean reflects back on his childhood in the tumultuous late 1960s of Montgomery. While the original also tackled issues of the time, the revival serves as a mirror to current American society and the political climate. Despite the heavy themes and storylines, the series still manages to provide great comedic moments and portray a nuclear family making their way through life together during a time that is often depicted as tearing families apart.

Savage returns to the show that made him a household name, but this time working being the camera serving as an executive producer, alongside Lee Daniels, and has directed multiple episodes for the new series. There is no word on if the additional episodes' order means that a second season will happen, but it is surely one step closer to securing a sophomore season.

The Wonder Years airs Wednesday night at 8:30 ET/PT on ABC.

