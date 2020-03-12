WonderCon 2020 Postponed Indefinitely Due to Coronavirus; No Decision Yet on San Diego Comic-Con

Welcome back to the most depressing broken record in recent history, as yet another pop culture event has been postponed due to the outbreak of COVID-19. The latest casualty is WonderCon, which was set to be held in Anaheim, California from April 10-12. The yearly comic book, film, and television convention joins events like SXSW, CinemaCon, and Coachella in altering plans in the wake of the Coronavirus outbreak.

Comic-Con International issued the following statement:

To protect public health and slow the rate of transmission of COVID-19, the California Department of Public Health announced a recommendation that gatherings and events of more than 250 people should either be postponed or cancelled. Comic-Con (organizer of WonderCon) will abide by this recommendation. Therefore WonderCon Anaheim, scheduled for April 10-12, 2020 in Anaheim, California, will be postponed until a later date. We will begin processing refunds in the coming days.

The organization also noted that, at this time, there has been no decision in regards to San Diego Comic-Con, which is currently scheduled to take place from July 23-26. The annual gathering of pop culture fanatics is the largest of its kind in the United States, attracting more than 135,000 attendees in 2019.

The Coronavirus has hit Hollywood hard, as tentpole films like No Time to Die, A Quiet Place Part II, and Fast & Furious 9 push back release dates while theaters remain closed in Italy, South Korea, and China. On March 11, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson became the first celebrity names to contract the virus, as the couple revealed they are now undergoing testing in Australia after catching COVID-19 on the set of Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis Presley biopic.

For a full—and, unfortunately, constantly-updating—list of every event that has been canceled or postponed due to Coronavirus, head here.