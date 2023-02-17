Canceled in three weeks. Nearly 20 years old. Not available to stream (almost). Those might seem like reasons to not bother with Wonderfalls, but don’t fall into that trap. Take a tour and enjoy the trip.

Bryan Fuller and Todd Holland’s delightfully odd series stars Caroline Dhavernas as Jaye, a mid-20s slacker with a philosophy degree who suddenly hears inanimate objects start talking to her while working her retail job at a Niagara Falls souvenir shop. They tell her to do seemingly innocuous things, like have a pancake or lick a light switch, which always leads to unpredictable outcomes that somehow make things worse and better. Jaye’s left wondering where these messages are coming from and why they're coming to her — or maybe she’s simply losing her mind.

For fans of the mouthy and quick-witted, Dhavernas’ Jaye was an instant favorite, but she’s far from the only character worth watching. The names Katie Finneran, Lee Pace, Tracie Thoms, Tyron Leitso, Diana Scarwid, and William Sadler might not ring any bells, but seeing their faces will inspire a lot of, “Oh, it’s you! From that other thing!” They make up the rest of the regular cast as Jaye’s family, love interest, and friend. Yes, “friend” is singular and by Jaye’s design. Something about having a mother who’s a successful writer, a respected physician father, a perennial PhD student brother, and an attorney sister, 35, pushed Jaye into the opposite direction of working retail and moving into the local High & Dry Trailer Park. With a hefty dose of that Bryan Fuller charm, sass, and wit, Wonderfalls leans into the fun and silliness of its premise while also addressing a good deal of philosophical questions about life along the way. The genre-hopping nature from episode to episode adds a fresh element, too, as who knows whether it’s a zoo-based quest for love, a twisty and Single White Female-esque tale of almost making a new friend, an in medias res crime story or something else entirely.

RELATED: 'Queer for Fear's Bryan Fuller, Steak House, and Kimberly Peirce Discuss LGBTQ+ Voices in Horror

Jaye's Beginning Is the End

Image via FOX

Wonderfalls premiered on March 12, 2004, in a Friday night graveyard slot after Playing it Straight, a very respectable reality show where a contestant has to guess who’s gay to win money. By the third episode, Wonderfalls was improving on its lead-in game of Spot the Gay! just in time for it to be abruptly moved to Thursday and then canceled within days of airing its fourth episode. Well, technically it was the second episode as FOX decided, in their infinite wisdom, to jumble up the order and just air whichever one they saw fit each week–as they did with other one-season wonders Firefly, Almost Human, Enlisted, and more! Perhaps jumbled and inconsistent storytelling was a FOX exec's idea of quality TV, in which case they were doing a bang-up job.

For many of those watching as it aired, all three weeks, a lot of the aforementioned great qualities of the show wouldn’t actually be discovered until it hit DVD shelves nearly a year later. The first four episodes definitely have a spark to them and are of a piece with what comes after, but the fifth episode, “Crime Dog,” is really where characters and storylines begin gelling. The focus on mental health and what it means to each person, as well the ways people process various life-altering events or realizations quite differently, might sound weighty, but Wonderfalls glosses it up with energy, music, and a real sense of personality. To touch on the music for a moment, Andy Partridge's theme song does quite an excellent job of establishing the tone to expect. It’s almost the very definition of a jaunty tune. And Jaye’s point of view isn’t the only audience access point, because other people in her life provide the series with different perspectives that aren’t always straight or always white. It is largely Jaye's world, though, so good thing she's so watchable.

Wonderfalls' Not-So-Wonderful Obscurity

Image via FOX

Post-cancelation is when Wonderfalls really came to life, going from a Friday night afterthought to one of those shows that inspire passionate fans to find each other on the internet and do their best to bring more of what they love into the world. It worked. Not enough for a second season, but getting a DVD release of the whole series that actually has commentaries on half the episodes from the creators/stars and a few other amusing features, not just some bare-bones set with nothing, was enough to give Wonderfalls new life. It wasn’t a fandom confined to internet message boards, either, with The Museum of Television & Radio having a special marathon screening of the entire series before the DVD release. The series seems to have since been abandoned to the outlands of non-streaming media, though, as Wonderfalls’ savior at the time, that much-clamored-for DVD set from 2005, is still the only way to watch the show, and availability is relegated to eBay or random garage sales. Actually, almost the only way. Thankfully, many stalwart fans have taken it upon themselves to spread the word via YouTube, DailyMotion, or whatever else. The unaired pilot is a bit harder to find, but the only real reason to ferret that out would be for a glimpse of Kerry Washington (Scandal) and Adam Scott (Party Down) in roles that were recast for the series proper.

Fuller and Dhavernas went on to collaborate again on Hannibal, a series with a vocal and timeless fanbase of its own still quite hungry for continuation. Dhavernas isn’t the only familiar face from Wonderfalls to pop up on Hannibal, by the way, but that’s something for another day. The lack of definitive explanations Wonderfalls offers might be a negative for some, but for others that freedom to fill in the gaps of how and why is a feature and not a bug. So, while Wonderfalls may not be for everyone, the people who connect with it are surely in for a fun, entertaining, and fairly unpredictable watch. For fans of Bryan Fuller's oeuvre, giving Wonderfalls a shot should be a no-brainer. Those who are entirely unfamiliar with all the names and shows mentioned might even enjoy the series more, however, as going in fresh with no particular expectations leaves open waters of enjoyment ahead. Wonderfalls may be hard to find, it might not be the greatest picture (DVD quality is the best to hope for), and the journey is only 13 episodes, but so what? Life's about the journey, after all, and the ratio of time invested to enjoyment is well worth the trade-off.