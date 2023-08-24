The Big Picture Wes Anderson's next film, The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar, will be released on Netflix on September 27. It's a short film separated into four parts that explores the darker chapters of Roald Dahl's career.

Wes Anderson is ready to share his next film with the world, as The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar is officially set to be released on Netflix on September 27. The acclaimed filmmaker has come up with a short film separated into four parts, exploring the darkest chapters of Roald Dahl's (Ralph Fiennes) career. While the movie won't be available for audiences to be seen on the big screen this time around, the project will premiere out of competition at this year's edition of the Venice International Film Festival, creating a conversation around the feature ahead of next year's awards season.

Fiennes isn't the only prestigious actor attached to the project, with Benedict Cumberbatch also being a part of the film's cast, in a story that will dive deep into four different chapters of the protagonist's story. Anderson has always taken his time when allowing audiences to get to know his leads, placing them in colorful and vibrant worlds.

Netflix had acquired the rights to develop a project based on Dahl's life before Anderson was attached to direct, and when a deal was finalized between the filmmaker and the streaming platform, the gears turned quickly, allowing the movie to be added to their catalog after a short time since signing the contract. Wes Anderson is ready to come back with a story unlike anything he's done before.

Wes Anderson's Previous Tale

Before he could even focus on adapting the life of Roald Dahl through a movie, Wes Anderson worked on this year's Asteroid City, where the main characters of the story followed two plot lines at the same time. The main cast included Scarlett Johansson, Tom Hanks and Jason Schwartzman, with their characters trying to stage a play in a fictional town. However, Anderson designed the movie to also include sequences where the real personalities of the characters came to light, allowing audiences to connect the dots between what was happening as a part of a play and what was real.

You can check out the first poster for The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar below, before the movie premieres on Netflix on September 27: