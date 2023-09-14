The Big Picture Netflix unveils the trailer for Wes Anderson's new short film, The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar, based on Roald Dahl's timeless tale.

Anderson's unique brand of quirky filmmaking and visual style is evident in the trailer, promising another captivating cinematic adventure.

The protagonist, Henry, embarks on a fascinating journey after learning the ability to perceive the world without relying on his eyes, leading to a thrilling twist of fate.

Prepare for a concentrated dose of sugar, blended with a cocktail of Dahlian and Andersonian whimsy as Netflix unveils the first trailer for Wes Anderson's upcoming short film, The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar, based on the short story of the same name by Roald Dahl. The short will star Ralph Fiennes, Benedict Cumberbatch, Dev Patel, Sir Ben Kingsley, and Richard Ayoade.

Just as they've done before with films like Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio and Adam McKay's Don't Look Up, the streaming platform has once again chosen to release Anderson's latest project simultaneously, giving fans the freedom to choose how they want to experience it. Anderson, renowned for his skill in bringing wonderfully colourful and imaginative worlds to the screen, has recently delighted his own fans with Asteroid City.

Now, with his second foray into Roald Dahl's rich literary universe since 2009's stop-motion gem Fantastic Mr. Fox you won't want to miss what promises to be another captivating cinematic adventure for fans of Anderson's unique brand of quirky filmmaking, the visual style of which is evident to see from the trailer.

What Can We Expect From 'Henry Sugar'?

In Dahl's timeless tale, we journey alongside the protagonist, Henry, a compulsive and desperate gambler, during what initially appears to be a routine visit to the doctor's office. During this visit, he stumbles upon a fascinating account of a man in India who has unlocked the ability to perceive the world without relying on his eyes. A brilliant idea sparks in Henry's mind, realising the financially rewarding potential benefits of acquiring this unique skill.

Over the next three years, Henry wholeheartedly dedicates himself to the pursuit of this newfound ability through intensive meditation studies. Eventually, he attains the power to see through cards and glimpse into the future. However, when he puts his talents to the test at a casino, he realises that his powers strip away the thrill of gambling.

In a remarkable twist of fate, Henry's heart undergoes a transformation, prompting him to use his extraordinary abilities for the greater good (the real greater good, not the sinister greater good villains talk about). However, Henry soon faces a harsh reality – the enormous funding required for this undertaking leads him into precarious dealings with the Las Vegas mafia. Consequently, he embarks on a gripping global odyssey to evade his relentless pursuers.

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar will be released in select theaters on September 20, before streaming on Netflix seven days later, from September 27. Check out the trailer for the short film below.