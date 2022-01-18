Looks like Mickey and his friends are caught up in some chilly adventures.

Disney+ has just released a new trailer for The Wonderful Winter of Mickey Mouse, a special that will launch the second season of the streamer's The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse animated series. As the title of the special indicates, the second season of The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse will follow Mickey and his pals throughout each of the four seasons, beginning with winter.

So it's time to cuddle on the couch with a cup of hot cocoa as you watch Mickey, Goofy, Minnie, and Donald fall into winter mishaps. From chilling in a dilapidated cabin, to dealing with with an avalanche of epic proportions, to a romantic go at ice skating with Mickey and Minnie, there's no need to risk frostbite by going outside — the cartoon pals will do that for you, with the new special promising to be both "silly and chilly."

The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse originally aired in 2020, and features the same animation style as the 2013 Paul Rudish series Mickey Mouse. Rudish also serves as executive producer and supervising director for The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse after coming to the company from Cartoon Network, where he worked as a voice-actor, artist, and writer. With him, Rudish brought a new edge to the animation of The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse, which features an animation style the blends the classic animation style of earlier Mickey cartoons with the jarring, sometimes high-strung animation style often featured in Cartoon Network series The Powerpuff Girls, which Rudish also worked on.

The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse follows Mickey and his friends as they go on whacky and endearing adventures, often with explosive results. Along with the trailer for the upcoming The Wonderful Winter of Mickey Mouse special, Disney+ also announced the special's Disney+ streaming premiere, which is set for February 18. The special will be available to stream exclusively on Disney+ as a part of the streaming service's ever-expanding library of exclusive and original streaming content.

