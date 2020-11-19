The new Mickey Mouse shorts, which began back in 2013, have rejuvenated the 92-year old character in a way that makes him fresh and new for modern audiences while retaining much of what made him so special in the first place. The character now has a personality, in a way that he hasn’t in a long time, and much of the fun of watching the Emmy-winning series, which has just taken its next evolution with The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse (now on Disney+), can be attributed to the music from composer Christopher Willis. A close collaborator with Armando Iannucci (he composed the music for The Death of Stalin and Veep), Willis’ compositions for Mickey and the gang are extraordinarily memorable and his ability to write music for various cultures and locations is truly flabbergasting.

We were thrilled to get to chat with Willis about his process, how he got the job, and what it was like working on Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway, the first Disney Parks attraction to feature Mickey Mouse (it’s in Disney’s Hollywood Studios and will be heading to Disneyland soon). Read on for more of Willis, as well as a brand new, exclusive featurette about the series' music.

Collider: How did it feel to be offered the job initially?

WILLIS: I was off the road to be doing something involving Mickey Mouse. It was such a huge presence in American popular culture, in the popular culture of the whole world, and very big here in Southern California, with Disneyland just down the road. Luckily, I had been working with Disney on some other things. So I had already been delving into Disney's library, looking at old scores and old bits of audio from the middle of the century. And I was also fortunate in that my wife, Elyse, grew up in Southern California and was a big fan of Disney and of the parks. And so we started going to the parks, on research trips.

Sure...

WILLIS: Yeah, right, exactly. Quote unquote. And it was astonishing how welcoming Paul and the whole crew were. And so it was a very exciting education, sort of learning about what Mickey Mouse really is and what he means to Disney and to popular culture. Also, I remember that we didn't really know what kind of project it was at the start. It was secret, so the public didn't know about it. We didn't know how many there would be.

So there was a fun experimental feeling that first a year or so, not really knowing whether anyone was going to watch it. That was actually really nice. And then having shared it with the world and starting to get a really good response, we felt like it was appropriate to just keep doing it in that same spirit. It’s always been a lot of fun. It's been left alone to a remarkable extent to allow to be weird and to just grow into whatever it's going to grow into, you know?

After you did all that research, was there a moment where you went, "Ooh, I don't know if I can take this on?” He is such an iconic character and he has such an important place in Disney and larger popular culture. Was there an intimidation factor there too?

WILLIS: There certainly was. The Disney musical heritage, I consider it to be extraordinary, but it also was a good fit. I liked doing a lot of homework and a lot of research. And so that really gels with me. I have an academic background. I was a musicologist for a few years. And it was very natural to me to get hold of say scores from Winnie the Pooh or Snow White, old materials from old Disney things, and really look at them and study them. So there was an intimidation factor, there was also a feeling that this is a challenge that I was up for.

And it was a similar feeling I had, not to jump ahead, when we suddenly found ourselves doing a ride, because that entails a lot of strange musical logistical challenges. But again, I felt, You know what? I think this actually is really up my street, worrying about different music loops and what's going to play, how are we going to get from one room to another room. My dad is an engineer and his dad was an engineer. And again, there was a feeling of intimidation, but a strange feeling that this was up my alley actually, and I didn't need to worry.

Image via Disney+

There was this amazing batch of installments or that had international settings. I'm assuming you had to research some of the sounds and instrumentation and things for all of these international settings as well?

WILLIS: Very much so. That was really nutty. Basically, I had a couple of weeks really try to do as good a job as I could understanding the music of a whole country. And I found early on that the more homework I did and the more authentic I try to be, the better it seemed to work - that the funnier it was and the more fun it was and the more immersive it was. I really would wear a musicological hat for as long as I was working. I would spend as much time researching as I was writing.

It was a process that probably wouldn't have been possible before we had the internet. I would just go really hit the ground running on the internet, going to encyclopedias and learning a buzzword here and putting it back into the search engine there and do tricks that I picked up like, if you pretend you're learning an instrument, you can go to YouTube and you can learn, you can get beginner lessons on any instrument in the entire globe. So if you watch the first five lessons on a given instrument and you pretend that you're learning it, that gets you really into the mindset very quickly, much more quickly than say reading an encyclopedia article or just listening to the music. If you're listening to the music on one side and pretending you're learning instruments on the other side.

Pretending you're learning the sitar or something, and you really start to learn the tunings of the instruments and the way that people who play the instrument talk about it, that was an amazing process.

Do you remember getting stuck on any installments?

WILLIS: Oh goodness. Yes. A lot of them. We did an episode set in Turkey and I wanted the tuning of the instruments to be Turkish. So Turkish music traditionally uses different tunings for the notes from Western music and persuading my computers to do that, and in some cases teaching my musicians what I had learned about this tuning, that was all very challenging. But it's strange how you really lean into these things. After a month or two of listening to lots of Turkish music and talking about it all the time, I was so into it. And it sounded... When people played one of those notes, I could hear and I noticed, so it's yeah, it's challenging, but it's also rather wonderful because once you've done that, you remember quite a lot of it. I feel very grateful because, you've watched them, they take place everywhere. And so I've been doing that over and over and over for almost a decade with all these different places.

These new episodes are significantly longer. What was that like for you?

WILLIS: It's fascinating how some things change a little and some things don't about the flavor of the [new] episodes. It's hard to sum up. In some places it's liberating, because the episode as a whole can be slightly looser, it can be based on non-musical material. If it's three and a half minutes, I basically very often try and get... You just use one melody so that you're unconsciously listening to that one melody all the way. Whereas if it's seven minutes, I'd feel free to let that be a few different melodies or a passage that's just its own little thing.

It's fascinating how the episodes change. I don't know if they didn't necessarily feel twice as long – the tone of them feels just slightly different because they tend to have more of the characters and the music often gets more epic because there's often a sort of epic climax, which in a three and a half minute short might've been conveyed by some abstract bit gets you through the climax of the story where it now, the whole world is on fire and all hell breaks loose. But I think seven minutes is a very traditional, very good length for cartoons.

Image via Disney+

Before we go I did want to ask you about Mickey and Minnie's Runaway Railway and what that experience was like for you.

WILLIS: It was unbelievable at first. What I should say is while we're making the Mickey Mouse cartoons, we wanted them to be full of echoes of Disney heritage. It just seemed to work to do that. We were talking about Disneyland and the parks quite a lot. We were particularly affectionate about rides that don't exist anymore or rides that are kind of weird. And as I'm sure you know there were lots of these references, so we'd already been in that sandbox. And then when the ride came along, it was just amazing because we could turn that same thought process around. I keep thinking about the same thing, but from a different angle. So again, I feel the ride is full of references to other rides and all sorts of Disney things.

It was difficult and complicated, but there was something very apt about it. It was wonderful working with Kevin Rafferty who's the godfather of Disney right at the moment. And many of the problems and the solutions were very similar to the ones from the cartoons and many of the things that we experimented with were things that we think about in the cartoons, but they explode and become much bigger in the ride. So you never set the scene early on in the ride where you move through an environment and there are lots of different characters singing or whistling, different things that all go together.

And that's something that you might do in a cartoon, but in a ride like that, you do it more fully, you do it in such a way that everyone who rides through it has a different experience. It depends on what catches your attention. It was so many of the same thought processes but expanded and exploded into this different world. That's, yeah, amazing.

The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse is on Disney+ now.

