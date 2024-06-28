The Big Picture Skydance Animation and AppleTV+'s new series WondLa follows Eva's adventures in a distant future Earth, now called Orbona, as she searches for other humans.

Jeanine Mason voices Eva, a spirited, curious, strong, and smart young woman raised by a robot guardian.

WondLa features an ensemble cast including Brad Garrett, Gary Anthony Williams, Alan Tudyk, D.C. Douglas, and Chiké Okonkwo.

A vibrant and fantastical world awaits audiences in the upcoming Skydance Animation and AppleTV+ series WondLa, and, in an exclusive to Collider sneak peek, viewers can really dig into the story courtesy of the voice behind the show’s main character, Jeanine Mason (Roswell, New Mexico). The featurette introduces Eva, a young woman who has spent her entire life in an underground bunker, raised by her robot guardian, Muthr (Teri Hatcher, Desperate Housewives). Now that she’s roaming the planet for the first time, Eva is in search of other humans like her. Describing Eva with adjectives like “spirited,” “curious,” “strong,” and “smart,” Mason speaks about her character’s natural knack for adventure and drive to find others like her.

Although she wasn’t performing the character of Eva in a live-action sense, Mason says that she would end her days in the voice booth completely “exhausted.” Pouring her all into Eva’s every movement and feeling, the actress reveals that it was just as intense as any of the in-person roles she’s taken on during her career. Promising audiences that they’re in for a treat when the animated series arrives on Apple TV+, Mason adds that the visuals, characters, and storyline fully make this project one of the most unique things they’ll ever see.

Set in the distant future, WondLa follows Eva’s adventures after reaching the surface of Earth, which is completely different from what her robot mother figure prepared her for. The world was given a reset after being picked over by humans and from its ashes rose an entirely new planet with all sorts of different lifeforms. On her journey to find others like her on the planet, which is now called Orbona, Eva meets a slew of companions voiced by the likes of Brad Garrett (Everybody Loves Raymond) and Gary Anthony Williams (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows). In her quest for mankind, Eva discovers that her destiny is much greater than she realized. Filling out the show’s ensemble cast will be Alan Tudyk (Resident Alien), D.C. Douglas (Sharknado 2: The Second One), and Chiké Okonkwo (The Birth of a Nation).

What Other Projects Does Skydance Animation Have On The Way?

Along with their Apple TV+ series, the folks at Skydance Animation have been busy with a handful of other projects set to debut in the near future. This year, the studio will bring audiences the animated musical fantasy film, Spellbound, which will include tunes from Alan Menken and Glenn Slater with direction by Vicky Jenson. Further down the line, feature-length projects are Nathan Greno’s Pookoo and Brad Bird’s Ray Gunn.

Check out Collider’s exclusive sneak peek of WondLa above and join Eva on her journey when the animated series crashes onto Apple TV+ on June 28.

Watch On Apple TV+