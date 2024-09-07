There is a great misnomer when it comes to Wong Kar-wai's only English feature film, My Blueberry Nights, and that is that it wasn't any good, despite having a stellar cast in Norah Jones (in her acting debut), Jude Law, Natalie Portman, Rachel Weisz, and David Straithairn. It is easy to dismiss the film as paling in comparison to the filmmakers' other works such as Chungking Express and In The Mood for Love, but to be fair, putting any other film side-by-side with those two would almost always get the short end of the stick. Despite the criticisms, if My Blueberry Nights was to be viewed under its own merit, one would easily see a lot of desirable things. It carries the signature Wong flair and tenderness and transplants them into the Western zeitgeist, resulting in a striking and enigmatic mood piece that delves deeply into hope, despair, and finding oneself amidst the chaotic rush of a bustling metropolis.

The Café in 'My Blueberry Nights' Acts as a Purgatory for Moving On

Essential to the entire makeup of My Blueberry Nights is the idea of moving on, and it is thoroughly fleshed out in its intertwining stories. Immediately after the credits — a soulful concoction of blueberry pie close-ups accompanied by Norah Jones' own "The Story" — viewers are brought right into the middle of a busy café manned by its owner, Jeremy (Jude Law), indicative of the booming locus this tale is set in. He converses with Lizzie (Norah Jones), who discovers that her boyfriend is actually seeing someone else, based on Jeremy's recollection of them having dinner there the night before. Incensed, Lizzie leaves her boyfriend's keys with Jeremy, to which he responds by putting them in a jar full of keys. Lizzie comes back a few days later and engages in a conversation with Jeremy — the keys becoming a central point of their talk. It turns out the keys he had collected in the jar were all from breakups, including his own.

This innocent and endearing interaction between two lost individuals sets the foundation for the narrative's essence: seeking a way to finally let go of the past. Take Jeremy and his café, for instance. He hasn't changed much about his establishment because he is still clinging on to the ghosts of his history. One of the main reasons he still runs the café is due to his hope that his ex-girlfriend will come back for one final goodbye. The jar of keys he keeps becomes symbolic of his failure to close those doors. His place becomes a haven for lost souls — a purgatory for those who still are unable to progress from their forlorn state. In a sense, meeting each other was inevitable, as his business became a place for those in search of closure. While they find comfort in each other's presence, Lizzie takes fate by the hands and ventures into the world, eventually getting a job in a restaurant and a bar, hoping to get her mind off her recent heartbreak. In a way, Lizzie's entire being acts as a panopticon for the audience, as she watches several other people's tribulations concerning the relinquishing of the weight they have been carrying for so long.

Amid Lizzie's attempts at self-discovery while working as a bartender, she unexpectedly runs into another story of a failure to move forward. She meets Arnie (David Straitharn), a cop who still thinks that Sue Lynn (Rachel Weisz) is still his wife, despite breaking up with him numerous times and showing off her new boyfriend in public. Arnie copes by drinking and is usually the last one out of the bar. In one surprising instance — probably the most moving in the entire picture — Arnie violently beats up Sue Lynn's boyfriend in a fit of jealousy. When the two former lovers come face to face, Sue Lynn berates Arnie and completely ignores the latter's threats of shooting her. Later, Arnie kills himself through a planned car crash at the place where they first met. This completely wrecks Sue Lynn, and she expresses her inner feelings to Lizzie. In a complete state of shock, Sue Lynn mentions that Arnie simply couldn't let her go, and even when they were together, he was completely suffocating her.

It's a tale as old as time, where one person is head-over-heels in love with the other, but the intensity of the love is not balanced, and it leads to disastrous outcomes. Just as Arnie and Sue Lynn's predicament shows, this imbalance becomes a problem where not only one but both of them fail to let go of their past. Because Arnie is still smitten, his life revolves around getting back together with his ex-wife, and hopelessly rekindling their doomed romance. Consequently, Sue Lynn, no matter how hard she tries, cannot experience the liberation stemming from their divorce. As long as the two of them are still in the same area code, no change will materialize. Arnie's death proves to be as much of a blessing as it is a curse. Everyone blames Sue Lynn, despite her repeated efforts to steer clear from her former husband, and after his suicide, she has no choice but to go to another place to start anew. In a deeper, albeit more melancholic sense, My Blueberry Nights succinctly dissects the intricacies of cutting ties with someone you have outgrown and painfully shows the complexities associated with that.

'My Blueberry Nights' Deals With Exploring Beyond Your Comfort Zone

Inherent in the entire point of moving on is the necessity to explore beyond one's comfort zone and Lizzie experiences this through the actions of another character she meets along the way. In Nevada, Lizzie acquaints herself with Leslie (Natalie Portman), a degenerate gambler who convinces her to throw some money her way to play a poker game. Leslie uses her Jaguar as collateral, and Lizzie agrees to loan her some cash. Leslie appears to have lost the game, granting Lizzie a brand-new car to explore the world. They end up spending some time together, forming a freewheeling friendship that epitomizes her newfound understanding. The laissez-faire manner in which they begin to form a relationship is a perk of dropping her guard and embracing what comes. Lizzie's full-on trust for a person already established to be untrustworthy is telling. Things change when the hospital calls Leslie informing her of her father's critical condition. Though she initially dismisses it as a call for attention, Lizzie convinces her to do otherwise.

Their arrival at the hospital is a pivotal sequence. They are too late, and Leslie's father has already passed away, triggering a myriad of emotions that have been hidden for so long. Though they did have an estranged relationship, Leslie breaks down and refuses to let go of the car because it is the only thing that she has from her father. Obviously, Lizzie becomes upset, but the reveal that Leslie actually won the poker game turns things around. In the end, Lizzie gets the money she loaned Leslie and a percentage of the winnings. This provides another side to the idea of letting go posited by My Blueberry Nights. Sometimes, a failure to realize the value of someone when they were still here prevents you from letting them go. In this case, it's the solitary memento that Leslie's father has left her. It isn't necessarily a bad thing. As a matter of fact, it is a heartwarming gesture. Leslie's choice to not let go is a wise decision despite the grim circumstances surrounding it. Letting go of the past is not always the best thing to do. On some days, refusing to part with something and choosing to remain on the same ground can be the right choice.

'My Blueberry Nights' Transfers Wong Kar-Wai's Hong Kong Flair into a Western Setting

Armed with all of her new experiences, Lizzie decides to return to the café. In line with the signature flair that only Wong Kar-wai can deliver, her return is a sight for sore eyes. Jeremy has already let go of his hopes for a reunion with his ex-girlfriend and clings to the chance of a runaway Lizzie returning to his bar. Lizzie has been sending him postcards, and the film has continuously been teasing the inevitable reunion of these two connected individuals. The entire conclusion is riddled with the beloved brushstrokes of Wong. As the two are enveloped in a kiss on the countertop, viewers see a master at work — an intertwining of neon colors, choppy frame rates, and a sheer romantic aura that can never be replicated. The result is quite perplexing, for it is the first (and only) time spectators get to see these techniques presented in a Western film. Moviegoers, especially those familiar with Wong's work, usually see this represented in Wong's typical Hong Kong setting, and seeing it in a completely different environment delivers quite the punch. It feels foreign yet familiar, strange yet comforting, and ultimately a bewitching coalescence of colors, tenderness, and affection so effortlessly put to life by Jude Law and Norah Jones.

Critics have lambasted this film due to its perceived lack of depth, but that is hardly the case. The intricate and masterful way Wong Kar-wai has manipulated the elements and transplanted them into Western cinema shows a striking tale that offers something deeper. This is a film that connects with the inner workings of a person's spirit. It makes you feel things and experience a world like none other, while also reveling in the artistry that only a filmmaker like Wong Kar-wai can deliver. Give this film a chance, and you might just feel the same way Lizzie felt throughout her tumultuous journey of discovering herself.

