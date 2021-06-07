Wong Kar-wai, the beloved auteurs behind In the Mood for Love and Chungking Express, is finally back with a trailer for his latest project, a period drama called Blossoms Shanghai. This time, the director is making the switch to television, as many auteurs jump the ship as the golden age of content production slowly diminishes the lines between series and film. It’s been ages since we’ve last had a Wong Kar-wai film, as his last project The Grandmaster debuted in 2013.

The series is an adaptation of the award-winning novel Blossoms by Jin Yucheng. The story follows a young opportunist as he becomes a self-made millionaire during the height of capitalism and profit in 1990s Shanghai. Gen Hu stars as the protagonist, Mr. Bao, best known for another series called Chinese Paladin, as well as several other movies. According to the trailer, Blossoms Shanghai will be the third part of In the Mood for Love and 2046, and we'll be very intrigued to see how the series will fit with these other two films.

The trailer shows off the director’s iconic visuals, as his mix of slow-motion and stunning cinematography is instantly recognizable. Kar-wai is also well known for his music choices, and the trailer jumps alive as “The Twist” by Chubby Checker pushes it forward. Unfortunately, the first trailer does not have English subtitles, but Kar-wai has always been a more visual director, less focused on the story and more on emotion.

Wong Kar-wai started his career back in the 80s with As Tears Go By, and quickly became one of the most popular auteurs working today. In the Mood for Love is considered his opus, and is frequently listed as one of the best films of all time. Given the trailer, Blossoms Shanghai continues to follow the director’s trademark style, so fans will certainly be thrilled for his latest work.

Blossoms Shanghai will premiere in 2022. Check out the trailer below.

