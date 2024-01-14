The Big Picture Paul King's Wonka grosses over $500 million at the box office, becoming Warner Bros.' second highest-grossing film of 2023.

The film follows a young Willy Wonka as he navigates challenges and seeks to establish himself as a beloved chocolate maker.

The supporting cast, including Sally Hawkins and Hugh Grant, brings immense talent to Willy's origin story, making it the biggest hit of the holiday season.

Paul King's Wonka has grossed over $500 million at the global box office, after almost a month of playing in theaters. The milestone for the musical comes after earning $329.1 million in international markets, alongside the $176 million total coming from the United States and Canada. The achievement turns Wonka into the second highest-grossing Warner Bros. release of 2023, only below Greta Gerwig's blockbuster hit, Barbie. Without a home media release date currently in sight, the movie about the start of the young inventor's career still has some time to grow its $505 million global box office total.

Wonka follows a young version of the titular character played by Timothée Chalamet, introducing the businessman years before the events of Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory. As Willy struggles to start selling his inventions, he must find a way to escape from Mrs. Scrubitt (Olivia Colman), who has trapped him in her hotel with a deceiving contract. With the help of Noodle (Calah Lane) and the other people who have been tricked into staying at Mrs. Scrubbit's business, Willy looks to establish himself as the beloved chocolate maker everyone knows and loves.

The supporting cast of Wonka adds an immense amount of talent to bring Willy's origin story to life, reuniting Paddington star Sally Hawkins with King. Besides Hawkins stepping into the shoes of Wonka's mother, Hugh Grant stars as Lofty, an Oompa-Loompa who serves as the first encounter between Willy and the friendly workers who would help him run the chocolate factory later in his career. Matt Lucas, Keegan-Michael Key, and Rowan Atkinson also star in King's latest project, rounding out the supporting cast of the biggest hit of the holiday season.

Willy Wonka's Chocolate Factory Is Back in Business

When the last adaptation of the Roald Dahl novel — Tim Burton's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory — was released in 2005, it managed to earn $475 at the global box office (without accounting for inflation). After nearly 20 years, and even longer since the original tale was told, audiences are still hungry for stories featuring the whimsical chocolate maker, with King's musical origin tale also proving to be a success. The Paddington filmmaker has previously expressed interest in returning for a sequel, but Warner Bros. hasn't confirmed anything regarding the development of a continuation. In the meantime, Chalamet will be seen next in this year's Dune: Part Two, continuing Paul Atreides' journey across the unpredictable sands of Arrakis.

Wonka is currently playing in theaters.

