A trip to Willy Wonka's chocolate factory will soon be available for those who wish to sample the candy at home. Warner Bros. Pictures has announced that Wonka will be released for digital purchase and rental on January 30. For those who wish to have a physical copy of the iconic Roald Dahl character's origin story, they'll have to wait a bit longer – Wonka will be available to purchase in 4K ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD starting on February 27.

The premium digital version of Wonka will be on sale to own for $24.99 in the United States, or for a 48-hour rental starting at $19.99. It will be available on most streaming platforms, including Prime Video, AppleTV, Google Play, Vudu, and others. The digital versions as well as the physical copies will come with a variety of bonus features. This includes a behind-the-scenes look at the film from director Paul King and a feature highlighting the film's score with composer Joby Talbot and songwriter Neil Hannon. Other special features include discussions with set designer Nathan Crowley, costume designer Linda Hemming, and set chocolatier Gabriella Cugno, all of which will go into detail on how the world of Wonka was brought to life.

The film stars Timothée Chalamet as Wonka, taking over the role previously played by Gene Wilder and Johnny Depp. The film depicts Wonka's life as a young chocolatier trying to make a name for himself after the death of his mother. Eventually, he is forced to battle with the Chocolate Cartel in an effort to start his own candy-making empire. The film's A-list ensemble also stars Calah Lane, Keegan Michael-Key, Hugh Grant, Sally Hawkins, Rowan Atkinson, Olivia Colman, and more. King directed and executive produced from a script he co-wrote with Simon Farnaby. The film was produced by David Heyman for his Heyday Films banner alongside Alexandra Derbyshire and Dahl's grandson Luke Kelly for The Roald Dahl Story Company.

'Wonka' Has Been a Hit at the Global Box Office

Wonka helped Warner Bros. cement itself as the king of last year's holiday box office, and has been raking in the dollars since its December 15 release. The film has grossed more than $530 million at the global box office, more than tripling its budget of $125 million. As of this most recent weekend, the film had seen a holdover drop of just -35%, and brought in an additional $10.7 million from 77 markets – despite having already been in theaters for six weeks.

The film has also done well domestically, with a U.S. haul of $187.16 million. This put it in third place this week behind Paramount's musical Mean Girls and Amazon MGM's Jason Statham action film The Beekeeper. While Wonka's theatrical run may be winding down, Warner Bros. likely has plenty left to look forward to on the home release side of things.

