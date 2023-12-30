The Big Picture Warner Bros.'s Wonka is dominating the box office, reclaiming the top spot and set to cross $300 million globally.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is struggling to hold steady against new competition, falling behind The Flash and The Marvels domestically.

Universal's new animated film, Migration, is performing well and expected to hit $58 million by Monday.

After a packed Christmas week, the year’s final weekend will see a host of films across a variety of genres competing for attention at the domestic box office. Warner Bros.’ Wonka reclaimed the top spot with $8.6 million on its third Friday, and is eying $33 million across the extended four-day New Year's weekend. The movie has shown strong legs so far, having made $119 million domestically. Wonka will pass the $300 million mark globally this weekend, emerging as the biggest film of director Paul King’s career, and yet another feather in star Timothée Chalamet’s hat.

After delivering one of the lowest openings for the doomed DC Extended Universe last week, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is hoping to hold steady in the face of new competition. The film will barely scrape past the $75 million mark domestically by Sunday, after grossing $6.75 million on its second Friday. More worryingly, it's still pacing behind The Flash and The Marvels, which ended their domestic runs with just over $100 million domestically each.

Universal’s new animated film, Migration, was narrowly outclassed by Aquaman 2. The movie took the third spot, grossing $6.71 million on its second Friday, which marks an excellent 17% increase from its first day of release. Migration is experiencing the ideal holiday season scenario, and is poised to continue performing well into the new year. The film is expected to hit $58 million by Monday, even though family audiences still have Wish and Trolls Band Together as options.

Audiences Are Spoiled for Choice in the Final Weekend of 2023

The third W.B. film in the top five, The Color Purple debuted at number one on Christmas Day, but has since plummeted. The musical is eying around $16 million over the extended New Year's weekend, which is good for a fourth-place finish. Sony’s rom-com Anyone But You rounded out the top five, grossing $3.3 million on its second Friday. This represents a slight 2.8% drop from its opening day, which is an encouraging sign for the buzzy film, starring Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell. The movie has made nearly $20 million domestically so far, and is expected to gross a little over $10 million over the four-day New Year's weekend.

Friday Box Office Gross Wonka $8,600,000 Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom $6,750,000 Migration $6,710,000 The Color Purple $4,100,000 Anyone But You $3,300,000

Riding on positive word-of-mouth, MGM’s The Boys in the Boat narrowly missed a top-five finish on its first Friday, having opened strong on Christmas Day. Directed by George Clooney, the period drama has grossed a healthy $16 million so far. Elsewhere, A24’s The Iron Claw has now grossed $13 million domestically as it rides a wave of positive buzz, and Studio Ghibli’s The Boy and the Heron became the fifth-biggest anime film of all time in North American theaters, having grossed nearly $35 million so far. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

