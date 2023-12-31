The Big Picture Wonka reclaimed the top spot from Aquaman and is expected to generate $31 million, nearing the $150 million milestone.

Migration showed a strong jump in its second weekend and is set to earn $22 million domestically, with a global total of over $100 million.

The romantic comedy Anyone But You and George Clooney's latest film, The Boys in the Boat, are projected to gross just over $11 million each across the extended weekend.

As can be expected from any unusually competitive race, not every participant will win. While the year’s final weekend at the domestic box office is shaping up to be a largely lucrative one, the sheer number of movies in release is admittedly leaving behind a couple of casualties. But first, let’s focus on the positives. Warner Bros.’ Wonka is looking to reclaim the top spot after slipping to number two last weekend, as it out-performs fellow W.B. release Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

Wonka is expected to generate a healthy $31 million across the extended four-day New Year’s weekend, as it nears the $150 million milestone. Globally, the musical prequel to Roald Dahl’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory sailed past the $300 million mark, marking a fresh win for both director Paul King and star Timothée Chalamet. Wonka’s excellent hold — the movie actually jumped by nearly 40% — spelled doom for Aquaman 2, which is eying a $26 million haul across the extended weekend. This will take the superhero sequel’s running domestic total to just under $85 million. Aquaman 2 is the final film of the now-defunct DC Extended Universe, and even though the writing was on the wall before its release, nobody would’ve wanted it to sink this badly.

'Wonka' Reclaimed the Top Spot From 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom'

The third spot went to Universal’s latest animated release, Migration. The movie showed a strong jump in its second weekend, as it flies toward a $22 million haul. Globally, Migration has now passed $100 million. After a massive $18 million debut on Christmas Day, W.B.’s musical re-imagining of The Color Purple is eying $17.7 million across the extended New Year’s weekend, which isn’t exactly encouraging. If projections hold, the movie will be on the verge of passing $50 million domestically by Monday.

The top five was rounded out by MGM’s period drama The Boys in the Boat and Sony’s Anyone But You. Starring Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell, the romantic comedy had a soft opening last weekend but is holding strong with just over $11 million in its sophomore frame, while George Clooney’s latest film as director is projected to gross a similar figure across the extended weekend. Elsewhere, A24’s The Iron Claw is projected to generate a little under $7 million across the extended weekend, which will take its running domestic total past the $18 million mark, while director Michael Mann’s Ferrari is trailing the pack at number eight, with just over $5 million across the New Year’s weekend and $10 million in total since its Christmas Day debut. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

