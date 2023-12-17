The Big Picture Warner Bros.' Wonka musical is exceeding box office projections.

Musicals have not been successful at the box office recently, but Wonka's strong opening suggests it could perform well during the holidays.

Reviews for Wonka have been positive, with Timothée Chalamet's performance receiving praise, despite the film having some weaknesses.

Warner Bros.’ decision to withhold the fact that Wonka is a musical appears to be paying off at the box office. The film is looking at an estimated $39 million haul across its first three days of release domestically, outdoing the $35 million that it was projected to gross heading into the weekend. Directed by Paul King, who has amassed significant goodwill thanks to his Paddington movies, and starring Timothée Chalamet, Wonka opened in select international territories a week ago, and had already earned nearly $50 million before debuting stateside.

Musicals haven’t exactly been doing well at the box office since La La Land grossed nearly half-a-billion worldwide in 2016. Post-pandemic releases such as West Side Story, In the Heights and Dear Evan Hansen all bombed, which is probably why Warner Bros. chose to cloak the true genre of both Wonka and the upcoming The Color Purple. Wonka’s opening is significantly higher than that of Mamma Mia! ($27 million) in 2008; it’s also over four times greater than the $8 million delivered by The Greatest Showman in 2017 — although it should be noted that the Hugh Jackman-starrer went on to gross $174 million domestically, showing unprecedented legs.

Reviews for Wonka suggest that it could also do well during the holidays. Produced on a reported budget of $125 million, the movie currently sits at a “fresh” 84% score on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. It also earned a strong A- CinemaScore from opening day audiences, with Collider’s Ross Bonaime praising Chalamet's central performance, and writing in his review that the young star makes up for the film's many weaknesses.

The Holiday Movie Season is Off to a Sweet Start

Retaining the number two spot for the third time in a row, Lionsgate’s Hunger Games prequel, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, grossed an estimated $5.8 million this weekend. This takes the film’s running domestic total to $145 million. The film is still expected to generate around $160 million by the end of its theatrical run, which would make it the lowest-grossing film of the blockbuster franchise, but also a neat little hit considering its relatively restrained reported budget of $100 million.

The third and fourth spots went to the two Japanese crossover hits The Boy and the Heron and Godzilla Minus One. And it was a tight race. While director Hayao Miyazaki’s comeback film generated an estimated $5.2 million in its second weekend, taking its running domestic total to $23 million, Toho’s kaiju film grossed an estimated $4.9 million in its third weekend, taking its running total past the $30 million mark. This is the second weekend in a row to feature two foreign-language films in the top five. The fifth spot was claimed by Universal’s Trolls Band Together, which grossed an estimated $4 million this weekend — its fifth — and took its running domestic total to just under $90 million. Is there a chance that it passes the $100 million mark? Maybe. The animated three-quel will face stiff competition from the holiday releases in the coming days, and is slated for an imminent digital debut. Globally, the film is inching closer to the $190 million mark. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

